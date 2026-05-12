On May 5, the AFL released a report declaring Alberta the "epicentre of disinformation in Canada" blaming Russia, MAGA operatives, and AI content farms for the separation movement.

The AFL commissioned the study themselves, from the same firm they have used three times now to explain why Albertans keep voting wrong.

I thought it was worth while taking a dive into this.

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Today we’re going to talk about…who is actually running a disinformation campaign in Alberta.

On May the fifth, twenty twenty-six, the Alberta Federation of Labour released a report.

But before we begin… we want to pause for a moment to recognize the passing of a man who meant a great deal to many Albertans.

Ray Strom crossed over yesterday.

For those who knew him through politics… he was respected. For those who knew him personally… he was much more than that. He was a mentor. A trusted friend. A steady voice. The kind of man whose presence made a room feel calmer and stronger at the same time.

Many worked alongside Ray through the years. Many learned from him. And many counted him not only as a colleague… but as family.

The world lost a great man. Heaven gained one.

To Lois, and to the entire Strom family… our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Farewell, old friend. Until we meet again.

Now…

The headline was hard to miss.

Alberta is now the epicentre of disinformation in Canada. Twenty-nine percent of Albertans…quote…highly disinformed. Nearly double the national average.

Russian state media. MAGA operatives. Artificial intelligence content farms flooding Alberta feeds with fake political commentary.

And this is, in Gil McGowan’s own words…a five-alarm fire.

He called it psychological warfare. He said the cognitive sovereignty of Albertans is under attack.

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Before we go any further…let us be honest about who issued that warning.

The Alberta Federation of Labour has a mandate. A federation of labour exists to represent workers in collective bargaining. Workplace safety. Employment standards. The negotiating table. That is what it was built to do.

It was not built to commission political research studies.

It was not built to fund petition campaigns.

It was not built to spend tens of thousands of dollars on advertising to influence a constitutional debate.

Those are the functions of an advocacy organization.

And the firefighters of this province figured that out long before the rest of us had time to notice.

IAFF Local two thirty-seven in Lethbridge was the last Alberta firefighter union to walk out the door. Their president, Brent Nunweiler, sent a formal resignation letter in December of twenty twenty-five calling for Gil McGowan’s removal. He cited, in writing, significant inaction, a lack of coordination, and an overall sense of disorganization at a time when Alberta’s labour movement needed cohesion.

He said the AFL under its current leadership can no longer meet the standard required of a labour federation.

And here is the detail that McGowan himself confirmed to CBC.

Most Alberta firefighter locals left the AFL more than a year before Lethbridge walked out. McGowan’s own words. They left because they believed the federation had become too political and too confrontational with the government.

Every. Single. Firefighter. Local. In. Alberta.

Gone.

Not because they stopped believing in organized labour. Because organized labour had stopped doing the job it was built to do.

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Now let us talk about the man running the organization.

Gil McGowan has been president of the Alberta Federation of Labour for approximately twenty years. In the spring of twenty twenty-four, he entered the race for leadership of the Alberta NDP. The AFL Executive Council…his own organization…formally endorsed his candidacy while he was still sitting president of the federation.

He dropped out in May twenty twenty-four.

Not by choice. He could not pay the final installment of the sixty thousand dollar candidate entry fee.

His own words, at an NDP leadership forum, shortly before he withdrew…quote…if I don’t raise another fifty thousand dollars soon, I’m toast.

Let that land.

The man who is now telling three hundred thousand Albertans that their political views were shaped by the Kremlin…could not raise fifty thousand dollars in a partisan political race.

That NDP connection runs deeper than one failed leadership bid.

The AFL Executive Council formally endorsed his NDP candidacy while he was sitting president. The AFL holds two seats on the NDP’s provincial council. The AFL has registered as a third party advertiser in Alberta elections and spent over a hundred and ten thousand dollars of union dues on election period advertising. And in October twenty twenty-five, after the UCP used the Notwithstanding Clause to end the teachers’ strike, McGowan went on television and committed to getting the labour movement general strike ready with the stated goal of…toppling this government.

His words. Toppling this government.

This is not a federation of labour.

This is a political operation. Funded by worker dues. Without the workers’ consent.

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And then there is the money trail inside this democratic debate.

Elections Alberta’s public registry shows the AFL registered as a third party advertiser opposing the initiative petition for a separation referendum. The United Nurses of Alberta spent thirty-four thousand, three hundred and ninety-one dollars on advertising to oppose the same petition. Together, those two organizations spent more than forty times what the organizations behind the pro-separatist petition spent.

Forty times.

And Gil McGowan appears on the Elections Alberta contribution record personally. His name. His Edmonton address. McGowan Gilbert. Five hundred dollars. Donated to the Alberta Funds Public Schools citizen initiative petition. On the public record.

So let us understand clearly what we are dealing with.

The AFL’s president ran for NDP leadership. His organization formally endorsed him. His organization holds seats on the NDP’s provincial council. His organization registered as a political advertiser spending union dues to oppose a referendum his political allies are fighting. He personally donated to a related citizen initiative. And now his organization has commissioned a research study…about disinformation…to explain why Albertans are asking questions he cannot answer.

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Let us look at that study.

The report is titled The Disinformation Divide, How Disinformation is Reshaping Alberta. Commissioned by the AFL. Conducted by EKOS Research Associates.

That relationship is worth understanding.

Frank Graves is the founder and president of EKOS Research. Over his career, Graves donated over eleven thousand dollars to the Liberal Party of Canada, including to leadership campaigns. During the Liberal governments of Chretien and Martin, taxpayers paid EKOS sixty-one million dollars in federal contracts. Under the Harper Conservative government, those contracts declined from approximately thirty-one million to seven million. In twenty twenty-two, Graves publicly described Pierre Poilievre as, quote, an acolyte of authoritarian populism.

EKOS and the AFL are not strangers. Especially not on this subject.

In twenty twenty-three, after the UCP won the provincial election, McGowan commissioned EKOS to explain why. The conclusion was that disinformation had caused too many Albertans to fall down internet conspiracy rabbit holes. In twenty twenty-four, EKOS found that eighty percent of the most quote disinformed Canadians supported the Conservative Party of Canada. In another iteration of the same index, ninety-five percent of Canadians planning to vote Conservative were classified as disinformed.

The May twenty twenty-six AFL report is not a new finding. It is the same finding. Applied to a new moment. Albertans vote in a way McGowan dislikes. EKOS produces a study explaining they were manipulated.

This is the third time.

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Now let us look at how the methodology actually works.

The EKOS disinformation index asks respondents to rate a series of statements as true or false. Skipping a question…expressing uncertainty…counts against you. Every statement you rate as completely true that EKOS designates as disinformation scores you three points. The higher your score, the more disinformed you are.

The statements include whether vaccine-related deaths are being concealed from the public and whether COVID vaccines alter DNA or impact fertility.

And then there is this one.

Whether Canada’s economic growth lags the G7 average.

If you believe Canada has underperformed relative to the G7…you are, by EKOS’s measure, disinformed.

Canada has had one of the weakest productivity records in the G7 for the better part of a decade. The Bank of Canada has flagged it. The C.D. Howe Institute has flagged it. The IMF has flagged it. Using that as a marker for being cognitively compromised by Russian state media is something else entirely.

And there is the admission in the AFL’s own X post on the report that should have ended the press conference on the spot.

AFL union members score lower on the disinformation index than the rest of the population.

Their own members. The people paying the dues that funded this report. Less disinformed, by the AFL’s own measure, than the average Albertan.

The organization that has, by its own accounting, done the worst job of keeping Albertans informed…is asking for more resources to protect you from being uninformed.

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Now. The RCMP.

On May the sixth, twenty twenty-six…the same day the AFL released their five-alarm fire report…RCMP Deputy Commissioner Trevor Daroux stated publicly that the RCMP has seen…quote…no credible information that has been received that suggests that the Alberta separatist movement has been subject to foreign interference.

Not reduced credible information. Not limited credible information.

No credible information.

The AFL released a five-alarm fire report. The RCMP said there was no smoke. Same day.

CSIS Director Dan Rogers has warned that Alberta’s potential referendum is, quote, rife for amplification for the sort of disinformation or foreign interference that we have seen from players like Russia in the past. That is a prospective vulnerability assessment. It is saying that if a referendum happens, it could be targeted. It is not a confirmed finding that the independence movement was created or driven by foreign actors. The AFL press release used CSIS’s caution as though it were a confirmed finding of ongoing active interference. Those are two different things.

And the Centurion Project, while a real and serious privacy breach, involves an Alberta-based group using an app built in American political circles, with a voter list passed from a registered Alberta political party. A domestic privacy scandal. Nothing investigators have published connects it to Russian state operations.

An Alberta man. A list from an Alberta party. An app from American political circles.

The AFL is presenting that as evidence that Moscow is coming for your ballot.

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Now let us talk about what the AFL is not doing.

In everything they have published about Alberta separatism…the report, the press releases, the X threads, the campaign materials…they have not made a single affirmative argument for why Confederation’s current terms are fair to Alberta.

Not one.

They have not explained why Alberta benefits from sending billions of dollars to other provinces through equalization while those same provinces and the federal government actively block our provincial resource development. Alberta has not received a single equalization payment since nineteen sixty-four. Conservative estimates put our net contribution at approximately four point two billion dollars per year…two hundred and forty-four point six billion dollars net from two thousand and seven to twenty twenty-two alone. Alberta taxpayers fund the hospitals and schools of provinces that vote to restrict our pipelines.

The AFL has not addressed this.

They have not addressed the federal emissions cap. Deloitte estimated Alberta’s GDP will be approximately one hundred and ninety-one billion dollars smaller from twenty thirty to twenty forty under current federal emissions policy. Thirty thousand fewer Alberta jobs from carbon pricing alone. Not a future risk. A calculated, documented economic loss already built into current policy.

They have not explained how this is good for Alberta workers.

They have not addressed the trillion dollar investment exodus from Canada. After an entire year of a Liberal federal government promising to rebuild international confidence, Canada signed no meaningful investment deals. The investment is not coming back under the policy conditions that drove it out. The AFL has not said one word about this.

They have not addressed the jobs report from Statistics Canada released on May the ninth, twenty twenty-six. Canada lost eighteen thousand jobs in April. National unemployment hit a six-month high of six point nine percent. Canada has shed one hundred and twelve thousand jobs in the first four months of this year. Alberta lost eleven thousand four hundred full-time positions in April, partially replaced by twelve thousand four hundred part-time jobs that pay less and offer nothing close to the same security.

Statistics Canada. Not a talking point. Not a content farm.

They have not addressed what mass immigration at a pace this province cannot sustainably absorb is doing to housing prices, to school capacity, or to a healthcare system already crumbling under demand it was never built to handle.

And they have not addressed Alberta youth unemployment. One in six young Albertans is not working. Among the highest in the country. The Alberta Federation of Labour…a labour organization…has not published a single statement about what that means for the future of work in this province.

These are not imported concerns. These are Alberta concerns, documented and verified by Canadian institutions.

And the AFL has not answered one of them.

Because they cannot.

There is no version of those arguments that ends with a conclusion that helps their case. So they commission a report. They hire the same research firm. And they tell you that the hundred and seventy-seven thousand Albertans who asked the question are too cognitively compromised by Russia to be taken seriously.

That is what this report is.

It is not a study about Russian interference. It is a document designed to tell you that the people asking uncomfortable questions cannot be trusted with their own conclusions.

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Now here’s the big picture.

Over 300,000 Albertans went to parking lots in the cold. They stood at folding tables. They organized through emails and Zoom calls and community halls. They verified every signature with photo identification and proof of residency. They built something from nothing and delivered it to this province because they believed in the democratic process.

The AFL is telling you those people were sent there by Putin.

That every Albertan who looked at the equalization numbers and felt something was wrong…was cognitively compromised by the Kremlin.

That is not a political argument. That is an insult. And it is the specific insult of a person who has run out of arguments.

The RCMP found no credible evidence of foreign interference. CSIS issued a prospective vulnerability warning, not a confirmed finding. The Centurion Project is a domestic privacy breach. And the AFL is the only organization in this debate that commissioned its own research to validate its own position, using the same methodology it has deployed three times now, every single time Albertans vote in a way it dislikes.

Two thousand and twenty-three, the UCP won. McGowan said disinformation made Albertans vote wrong.

Two thousand and twenty-four, Albertans drifted further from the NDP. EKOS said eighty percent of the most disinformed supported the Conservatives.

Two thousand and twenty-six, a hundred and seventy-seven thousand Albertans signed a referendum petition. The AFL says Russia made them do it.

They cannot win the argument. So they are working to disqualify everyone making it.

That is not a democracy campaign. That is what it looks like when an organization has stopped representing the people whose dues it spends…and started using those dues to protect itself from the questions it cannot answer.

The firefighters of this province already told you this was coming.

They just could not get anyone to listen before the press conference.

And now…you see the Big Picture.

Join us each weekday, Monday through Friday, as we follow the stories behind the headlines…and the truths behind the stories.

This is HaVer UpLay…signing out.