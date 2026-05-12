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John Duder's avatar
John Duder
12h

Great Reset from New World Order financed by World Economic Forum … chose wisely for were at ‘Point of NO Return’ !

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
3h

What Happens to Alberta's Healthcare System After Separation?

Alberta's healthcare system — doctors, nurses, hospitals, labs, and supply chains — is deeply integrated with the rest of Canada. Separation would fracture that integration overnight.

Medical supply chains break. IV bags, surgical instruments, medications, and PPE move seamlessly across provincial borders today. A new international border means customs inspections, tariffs, and delays. Hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton would face shortages of critical supplies within days.

Doctors and nurses leave. Alberta recruits healthcare professionals from across Canada and around the world. A hard border means Canadian doctors in BC or Ontario would need work permits to practice in Alberta. Many would simply stay put. International recruits — already hesitant — would avoid an unrecognized state with no diplomatic protection.

The Canada Health Act disappears. Alberta would no longer receive federal health transfers (billions of dollars annually). It would need to fund its entire healthcare system alone — while losing interprovincial trade revenue and facing a currency crisis.

Specialized care ends. Alberta patients who travel to BC, Ontario, or Quebec for specialized cancer treatments, organ transplants, or pediatric surgery would face border delays, insurance disputes, and out-of-country billing. Hospitals in other provinces would have no obligation to accept Albertan patients.

Medical isotopes vanish. Canada produces medical isotopes at Chalk River, Ontario — critical for cancer diagnostics. An independent Alberta would have no guaranteed access. Patients would wait longer for scans, or go without.

Millions of Loblaws points will not save you. As one commenter noted, loyalty points don't buy insulin, staff emergency rooms, or fly in a neurosurgeon from Toronto.

The hospitals would still stand. The ambulances would still run. But without supply chains, staff, federal funding, and reciprocal patient agreements, Alberta's healthcare system wouldn't just struggle. It would collapse. And no points card would change that.

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