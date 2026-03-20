Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
13h

When will the people of this once great nation unite, stand up and speak out?!? When is enough, enough?!? Alberta's independence can't come soon enough!

Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
12h

It boggles my mind why people are still using all these apps, and cards at grocery stores that only track you. I do not use any apps on my phone, no banking on my phone, pay cash for everything except my gas. I have been compromised many times with my bank account. Whenever the government is forcing shiit on you, you must know it will not be good for you. When you see these hacks of companies especially Telus, they use foreigners in the Philippines, India or wherever and you wonder why you are compromised. I am a senior with pensions, and I do not want anything digital, I am so fed up with all these different passwords for everything. Thank you Sheldon for all that you continue to report, it is too bad only those on Substack see this. I myself am not on any other social media. Substack has become compromised. Just yesterday I tried to watch a video on Substack and substack shut down and then the video disappeared.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture