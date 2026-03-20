This isn’t a story…it’s the summation of several stories and how they all tie together. Of course this is going to be a long article…not because I like making these longer than standard…because it needs to be.

Like always…

Rewind back a few years, that will seem like a decade, when the Liberals Rolled out their ArriveScam App.

The original premise seemed to be an efficiency upgrade…the end product was a nightmare and rolled out through forced compliance.

Think of all of the apps you have on your current devices that already contain your personal and private information and how you’d opted into them for some form of benefit…voluntarily.

What I am saying is that there are a lot of things that we do for simple convenience and relinquishing our personal and private information, where nobody was holding a gun to our head to use.

Now…

The app they said would cost $80,000 to build, ended up being a $54 million boondoggle.

(we never the refund we were told we’d get)

Where auditors found receipts for work that was never done, consultants who couldn’t be identified, and a paper trail so mangled that nobody - not one person - faced charges or lost their job over it.

And not to mention how many contractors that were looped into this project, that didn’t have any security clearance to do the work…

With this same track record, under the same people who grifted over Half A Billion Taxpayer Dollars to insiders through green scams…these same people are going to be spending $6.6 billion of your money to build the infrastructure that controls your access to EI, CPP and Old Age Security.

The original budget was $1.75 billion…aaaaaaaaand the new budget is up to $6.6 billion.

A $4.85 billion increase.

The department’s own documents say the budget explosion is due to “enlargement of scope” - which in plain language means the project fundamentally changed into something much bigger than a benefits portal.

Digital ID is the pipe.

Your EI and CPP are the leverage that forces you into it.

And Bill C-9 is the kill switch if you complain too loudly.

Let me walk through how these connect.

The coercion built into the digital ID architecture is quiet by design where they don’t need a law forcing or Emergency Powers to get you to register.

They don’t need to vote for this.

They just need you to need your money.

Approximately fourteen million Canadians depend on EI, CPP or OAS. The moment you file for EI after a layoff, or you turn 65 and go to collect what you paid in for forty years - you’ll verify through the digital identity system or you won’t get paid.

There is no parallel paper process once this is built.

There is no opt-out.

Once the pipe exists...the pipe is everything.

NOW...here’s where this gets worse.

Last week I wrote about Telus getting hacked. ShinyHunters walked in through stolen cloud credentials - not some Hollywood heist, just a side door left open - and spent months roaming Telus infrastructure before anyone noticed.

They allegedly walked out with somewhere between 700 terabytes and a full petabyte of data. Call logs. Voice recordings. FBI background check information. Source code. Financial records. Data from 20-plus other companies Telus was doing business for.

This same week, we’d learned that Loblaws was also hacked.

Seventy-five million customer records. Seven hundred and twenty-four million Shoppers Drug Mart entries. A hundred and twenty-nine million pharmacy records including prescription information.

Two of Canada’s largest companies.

Two weeks apart.

And yes, there are many more that I never mentioned, with the same and other companies…

Where the federal government’s answer to all of this is to centralize your employment history, your pension contributions, your health data and your identity credentials into one cloud-based pipe and call it “modernization.”

Because…what could go wrong, right?

If I left my front door unlocked after watching my neighbours get robbed twice in the same month - you’d question my judgment.

Rightfully so.

Here’s the thing centralized national identity system isn’t more secure because it’s government-run. It’s a bigger target. One breach gets everything. And based on ArriveCan, Telus and Loblaw...the people building and running these systems have not earned that trust.

To give you an idea of what this looks like…The Canadian Firearms Registry was hacked and information on 2.2 Million licensed gun owners was taken. This happened in 2021, we never found out about it until 2026.

For 5 years, law-abiding gun owners had their names and addresses published with their PAL and RPAL information available to…who knows how many people?

And…just reported yesterday by Martin Belanger:

Kind of scary, isn’t it?

This is the sort of thing that could happen with a National Data Base, where your name, address, phone number, employment history…can all be leaked and you will be fully exposed to Credit Schemes…not just somebody trying to make a purchase in your name. Somebody that could open a bank account, apply for credit cards and lines of credit…because they have ALL of your information.

Where you, will potentially not know about this, until it’s too late.

Moving on...

I also wrote about Bill C-9 a little while back. If you missed it, you can find it here:

Because while I’d only scratched the surface on what can happen with Bill C-9 is terrifying, when you tie it to Digital ID - it gets a lot worse.

A Lot!

Under Bill C-9’s Forfeiture Clause, if the government determines that your online posts constitute “hate speech” - where they get to define what that means, broadly, with vague language that already includes passages from religious texts - they can seize your cellphone, your computer and your internet connection.

You get unplugged.

No phone.

No internet.

No way to log into the digital ID system.

No access to your EI claim.

No access to your OAS.

No access to your benefits.

CONVID was a test run for this.

They closed churches, froze bank accounts over ten-dollar Freedom Convoy donations, locked people out of the public square - and then, when the courts told them it was illegal, they just...drafted new legislation that doesn’t require the Emergencies Act.

Bill C-9 is that legislation.

And a committee meeting to advance it was pulled ahead of schedule and debated in two hours on what amounted to Superbowl Sunday notice.

This isn’t paranoia, it’s a timeline.

They couldn’t account for $54 million on an app that was supposed to cost $80,000.

Now they want $6.6 billion and the keys to your financial identity.

While the Canadian government and major companies are being gutted by hackers in real time.

While Bill C-9 sits in committee ready to give them a kill switch on anyone who says so too loudly.

Your money is being stolen and given away to liberal insiders, to force you into a national database through coercion around needing your money…

Where compliance will be enforced through you not being able to question government policy - as it could be deemed hateful, you won’t be able to go to church, wear a cross or carry a bible, because religion was a part of this targeted group…

While you wait for the most corrupt and incompetent government in Canadian history to inevitably be hacked…

Where somebody else will have full access to your EI, OAS and CPP - plus all of your credit information…

When you won’t because you think that the Prime Minister is a Prick, and leaked that into a private chatgroup or in a post online - and got reported.

And some people are still voting for this…and a lot more.

Kind of terrifying, isn’t it?

Happy Friday?

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