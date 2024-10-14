It is ALARMING, like booster cables being hooked to your genitals ALARMING, that the RCMP needed to issue a public statement on this.

But yet…here we are.

Over the last week, we’d witnessed diversity marching Downtown Vancouver, calling for the “Death of Canada”…while earlier this summer, we’d seen groups of Khalistan protestors taking over downtown Edmonton and Calgary…wearing masks and waving swords.

All dealing with issues that are NOT OUR PROBLEM…yet, here we are.

I encourage you to watch the entirety of this video to see not only the gravity of this situation, but familiarize yourself with the failure of logic being employed and what may actually be going on here.

“Multiples of agents, with serious criminal activity in Canada”…

“Significant Threat to Public Safety”…

“Over the years, several arrests made for their direct involvement with Homicides, Extortion and other criminal acts of violence”…

“A dozen credible threats to the life of law enforcement”…

“Interference in democratic processes”…

“We are seeking the publics attention, assistance and reporting regarding incidence of foreign interference by the Government of India”.

And without a doubt as well as having seen stories, signs and protests on Canadian Soil, Khalistan Protestors, there is an issue in Canada.

HOWEVER…why would the RCMP wait until after all of these protests were mostly over, before letting the General Public know that there may be some danger to their safety?

This goes back to Justin Trudeau having been grounded for a couple of additional days on his last visit to India…where when he returned, accused the Government of India assassinating a “Canadian”, in BC - who was actually a Sikh Activist Terrorist, that nobody in Canada will most likely miss.

And now…Canada and India just expelled each other’s diplomats.

Something is going on here.

And while I can’t be sure what it actually is…it’s definitely NOT the Liberal Government of Canada being concerned for the Safety of Canadians.

This is absolutely not over the death of one guy…

But it’s seemingly leading to Justin Trudeau just declared war on India…and this should frighten you!

