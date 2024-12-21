While this may sound like the same question, beings how it’s easily reflected by the results of the election…

And given that the AP, never really contended, 233 total votes…how in the hell did this guy win?

Now…I’m sure he’s an absolutely wonderful human being…that just likes to dress like a clown…

But has anybody looked at what is going on in the Provinces and throughout Canada…with the Liberals decimating the country, with help from Jagmeet Singh and the Federal NDP?

This ALONE should be a reason for Miyashiro to have come up with less votes than did the Alberta Party.

I do believe that the UCP did work hard and hit every door in this Constituency…My hats off for all of the effort that was put forward by coordinators, volunteers and even other Members of Legislative Assembly who went out to try and take back this historical NDP Seat.

And yes, I do acknowledge that given this - the University District(ish), that was a previous NDP seat, with a well admired and respected NDP MLA - Shannon Phillips.

And I do realize that it is the Christmas Break…

I don’t care!

Clearly…something went sideways here.

And I hope that we have a lot of discussions going on with Premier Smith, her current caucus and the UCP Board.

You see…with another byelection coming up in the early months of 2025…to replace Rachel Notley…this will 100% be an opportunity for Nenshi slither his way into the inner bowl of the Legislature…

Appreciating that Rachels Constituency Strathcona, is also one of the only 2 NDP Federal Seats, held by NDP Party Whip - Heather McPherson.

AKA - Woke fackwagon Central!

In Redmonton - where we have a sum total of ZERO UCP MLAs!

Now…

Not to pick apart the UCP Board of Directors…CAs nor Volunteers…but!

There are a few shitshows, that I am personally aware of, that are in need of some serious attention. In addition, there have been some campaigns over the most recent months that have not only fallen flat…have been complete catastrophes.

And again…with what is going on in the country…

Wab Kinew and crew in Manitoba, blowing the budget by $513 Million…64%…

BCs, re-elected David Eby blowing through pre-election and record deficit of $7.91 Billion by an additional $1.5 Billion…18%…

The Federal NDP watching as the Federal Budget Guardrail blown through by over 50%…

With Rachel Notley taking Alberta’s debt from $11 Billion to $86 Billion in 4 years…

Costing us 85k jobs in the first 14 months…almost 200k in 4 years…

Where the WOKE policies by the left faction of Canadian Politics is destructive to families, puts children at risk…as well as our provincial resources…

Where Nenshi made a statement that Smith shouldn’t negotiate with Trump because only 44 Lbs. of Fentanyl caught at the Alberta/Montana Border…

Where 44 Lbs. of Fentanyl, where only 2mg can be lethal and have the capacity to kill almost 10 million people…

Because Nenshi - who was behind the horrific damages, still being caused by the “Safe Injection Sites”, when he was Mayor of Calgary…who decimated the downtown core through doubling the property taxes and scaring away business with his anti-oil sentiment, is also PRO - SAFE SUPPLY.

Want to talk about Health Care?

AHS Union Money FUNDS the NDP…did so for an approximated $10 Million during the last provincial election, with a fear and smear campaign, taking over 14 seats…11 from Calgary alone!

Because…when money is no object (because it’s your money they’re spending)…the Unions support the NDP so that the NDP can sympathetically support the Unions.

And who was the Premier that brought in the initial Carbon Tax?

Wasn’t that Rachel Notley?

Do we really need to see more of this, should they continue to not only hold onto seats but win more as we move on?

There are some very large things at play here, my friends…

And, while I have no idea all of what was done throughout the NDP Campaign in Lethbridge West…

What should have been a takeback, for the UCP on just information…

Turned into a loss.

We cannot afford this same loss in Edmonton - Strathcona…

I want to see hands slamming down on tables…I want to see people passionately shouting…I want to see a PLAN for the New Year.

It’s time to circle the wagons and get our collective shit together.

We’ve got a lot riding!

