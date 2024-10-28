To start off with…this presser caught me by surprise and I ended up having to shift my day just to watch it live, get it recorded for editing and posted…which didn’t leave me with much more than a high level couple of quips from the information and no time to dive.

Right now…I’m still putting off other things that were on my to-do list…just to get this hashed out and am doing it, because it’s this important.

You see…for MONTHS, leader of the NDP - Jagmeet Singh - whose been Coaligned with the Liberals through a Supply and Confidence Agreement and still is, despite the fact that he’s claimed to have Shredded the Agreement, has signed the NDA and has had information from the NSICOP report.

What we learned today…is that one of BCNDP Premier David Eby’s Advisors, a journalist, Xing Guo, is linked to the Chinese Foreign Interference - through a group called Canada Committee 100 Society:

As in…by sitting on this information and allowing the most corrupted election in the history of Canada go on, provincially, over the last couple of months and especially during polling where counts took an additional 8 days, seems to be even more corrupted than just:

BCNDP trying to get BC Conservatives to change their name, despite the fact that ballots had been printed;

Allowing Unions access to publicly support the NDP;

Allowing phone in voting;

Closing down polling stations due to rain;

Using tabulators where 49K Mail In votes, were not tabulated;

Finding an additional 17K Ballots prior to counting the 49K;

Taking an additional week to count these 65K Ballots;

Almost 70% of the Mail In Ballots ending up siding for the NDP

Letting staff take ballots home;

Dismissal of recount requests;

No transparency into Elections BC recruiting salaried staff in the 93 ridings, by way of name, job or function…

Both Trudeau and Jagmeet knew about Eby and his connection…locked up the report under NDA and now we have a Provincial Premier who is a known asset to China, running the province of British Columbia.

Eby, absolutely should have been removed, before the Provincial Election was called.

Current and Active Liberal Senator - Yuen Pau Woo, who is named in this…should ALSO be removed from Senate.

Whereas Conservative Senator - Victor Oh, has already been forced into retirement, early this year.

This is important here…

When we’d first heard about the Leaked Information from CSIS, there was mention of one conservative being on the list - which, as it turns out is most likely Conservative Senator - Victor Oh.

And wondering WHY this information wouldn’t have been brought forward prior, given the Liberals bloviating everything down to a 3 digit code imbedded in YouTube Videos, is because, while Oh was Nominated by Stephen Harper…

He was appointed by, then Governor General - who we also know as the Special Rapporteur - David Friggen Johnston - known as a Trudeau Family Friend, known to Justin, most likely as, Uncle Dave…

So…it goes like this.

The Liberals sat on CSIS reports completely ignoring them until a whistleblower leaked information to the press…

Trudeau, needing to cover his ass, created a Security Clearance that required an NDA to read the reports.

When outcry came to release these names, Justin Trudeau STALLED by having an investigation done by a family friend, who absolutely would not name, names - because, he’d ALSO be implicated in connection with the Conservative Senator whose name was on the list.

This has stalled so long…the Conservative Senator was forced into mandatory retirement…

David Eby never got Named…

The most corrupted provincial election in Canada took place…

And now we have a Chinese Asset as Premier of a Province.

Honestly…I don’t see how the election results in BC can stand, now that this has all come into public light and British Columbians really ought to be taking to the streets with pitchforks and torches, demanding heads on platters.

Given that NB just had an Election…Sask in the process and NS having just called an early election…unless we get the rest of the names listed or the full NSICOP report declassified, all elections at this point are questionable and should be assumed to be corrupted.

