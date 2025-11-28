I’ll be heading up to Edmonchuk tomorrow for the UCP AGM.

And while it’ll be a chance to visit my sister in the city I was born, the biggest reason I’m making the trip is simple - to support Darrell Komick for President of the UCP Board.

Darrell, current President of the Lougheed UCP CA Board, embodies what it actually means to be United and Conservative.

I met him a few years ago when I was invited as a guest speaker at an event at the Fresh & Local Market. With Darrell steering the conversation, his leadership was immediately obvious. He kept the meeting focused, drew in a crowd of like-minded, values-driven conservatives, and created an environment where people actually felt heard.

From there, my respect for Darrell and his wife Marilyn has only grown.

A few things stand out:

He never shies away from real conversations - he Promotes Them!

Everyone is welcome.

And if you’ve ever been to one of the events he organizes at Fresh & Local, you know exactly what I mean.

Even though these gatherings are political in nature, they don’t feel like political rallies. There’s no blind cheerleading for the UCP or rubber-stamping government positions. What Darrell brings is reason, balance, criticism when needed, and a commitment to conservative values without the theatrics.

I know Darrell has occasionally found himself in the Premier’s shadow…likely more than I even hear about and honestly, that’s a good thing. Because while the opposition will blindly clap for terrible policy, Darrell will stand up to authority when it matters.

There’s a saying in the business world:

“If you’re irreplaceable, you’re unpromotable.”

And that’s my one concern for the Lougheed group, losing Darrell’s full attention as CA President.

But given what we’re facing as a city, province, and country, I also know this - I have complete confidence in Darrell’s ability to lead, to steady the ship, and to unite.

To be honest, after my municipal run, I am exhausted by politics. I had zero intention of attending the AGM. Even with the state Canada is in - Carney circling, the Liberals stumbling, Ottawa doing what Ottawa does, so, I made my commitment to attend and added my promise to Darrell - whatever you need, I’m there for ya!

And I can confidently say that he’d do the same for me - he already has!

With what we’re facing from the NDP, the rolling strikes driven by the Alberta Federation of Labour, and Nenshi waiting eagerly in the wings and with so many UCP constituencies feeling disjointed and dysfunctional - We need a leader.

This is not disrespect toward Rob Smith or his dedication to conservatism in Alberta. It’s simply recognition of the success Lougheed has had under Darrell’s leadership - success that can be and should be scaled province-wide.

I’m not here to put my thumb on the scale of democracy.

I’m here to ask you to think seriously about what it will take to keep Alberta from sliding under a tax-and-spend NDP government.

Look at who can unite conservatives.

Look at who can grow the party.

Look at who will hold our own government accountable when needed, not just when it’s easy.

If you do that, I’m confident you’ll land where I have.

While Lougheed may lose a part of Darrell as CA President, the province stands to gain a strong, unifying force capable of taking the UCP forward.

I proudly endorse Darrell Komick for UCP Board President - because where results matter, Darrell Delivers!

