Sure…I hijacked the Yakk from big my big cousin Dale.

While a mountain of a man, he never left you to feel like you walked in his shadow.

And it’s been tough for me to reach out to my other cousins to extend condolences, because…I’m just not narcissistic enough to believe that I can offer them anything in their time of healing…thus, this post comes out a lot late.

I have an amazing family, extended from the Yakiwchuk lineage, my fathers side of the family…truly some of the best and most giving people you’ll ever meet.

Surviving cousins, Laurie, Dean and Mark…passed, Don, who worked his best to populate Utah with the Yakiwchuk name.

A lot of people knew Dale and fam, through their involvement with Uncle George in the Oilpatch - BDR Rentals and his amazing mother, Auntie Marina…but a lot also by his commitments and achievements in Hockey.

Check this out from the Milwaukee Admirals, on X:

And the book of faces:

Adding in his information from Wiki…

And even NHL.com:

While, as mentioned previously…I’m not really a Hockey guy…I have an amazing appreciation for anybody and everybody who’s busted ass to achieve stardom. This requires an amazing commitment that I’ve never been able to summons up in myself, but still look to strive for.

Thank you Dale for Blazing a Trail!

I’m proud to be a Yakiwchuk because of the amazing family that walks around with and continues on in making the best of themselves and extending this outreach to others.

And saddened, by our loss.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dale, (this)Thursday, June 27th at the Brix + Barrell, between 2-5pm.

And it’s because I know how many in our little YakkStack Community that knew Big Yakk, that I extend this.

For his full obit and to leave a condolence to our/his family, please visit McInnis and Holloway →Here.

Hats off and heart broken…gunna miss you cuz!

All my love to our family.

