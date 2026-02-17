Yakk Stack

ROBIN DAY
Janice Charette omitted the CSIS assessment that the Trucker Convoy was NOT a threat to national security when recommending to Trudeau, the Emergencies Act be enacted. Charette lied by omission and conflated the Coutts border situation with the peaceful protest in Ottawa. Carney's appointment of Charette says much about himself. She is the daughter of Sauron and clearly appointed to ensure failure, the primary reason being that Carney's centralized command net zero economy, social credit society and censorship governance is not compatible with and can't compete with a market economy with free speech and businesses not burdened by carbon taxes, costly emissions regulations etc. In spite of the damage Carney's policies will do to Canada's economy, polls suggest his army of Covidiot Elbozos are going to give him a majorty gov't. Alberta's economy is about 90% north south, primarily being oil, gas, beef, lumber, some grain etc. Free trade between Alberta and the USA is a natural fit. It is absolutely critical that Albertans overwhelmingly support and vote for Alberta becoming an independent nation. The alternative is continued economic, social and political oppression by Laurentian Liberal political elites and oligarchs.

Mike Canary
“They’re not looking for a deal here, are they?”

Brilliant, factual, and real hard hitting essay.

No they are definitely not looking for a deal. This way they can continue to blame a one year US president for the failures of a ten plus year government in Canada.

