Add to the list of reasons that Alberta needs to separate from Canada, that the Carney Liberals have appointed Janice Charette to renegotiate CUSMA, the most important trade agreement governing Canada’s economic relationship with the United States…after Carney himself failed to secure stable footing in those negotiations.

And beyond her advisory role under Justin Trudeau, I could honestly give a shit less about her résumé than I do about one defining decision tied to her time in senior government.

When it came to the invocation of the Emergencies Act, the modern replacement for the War Measures Act…this was not a routine policy choice. It was the use of extraordinary federal power against Canadian citizens.

The War Measures Act was enacted shortly after the First World War to allow the federal government to exceed normal authority in times of war, invasion, or insurrection. It granted sweeping powers with limited oversight.

In 1988, the Emergencies Act replaced it specifically to constrain those broad powers, introduce parliamentary and judicial oversight and ensure compliance with Charter protections. It was designed to prevent the very civil-liberty excesses that marked earlier uses of emergency authority.

And yet, we have now seen Canadian courts rule - twice - that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and ultra vires, meaning beyond lawful authority. The most recent ruling came in January of this year, following a previous ruling in January 2024.

As in…the federal government exceeded its legal authority in deploying extraordinary emergency powers against its own citizens.

This wasn’t just a flex by Trudeau and his Canadian hating party of liberals…it was thermonuclear!

Not some minor show of authority or a calculated political maneuver. It was the deployment of extraordinary federal powers, the most sweeping available under Canadian law, against citizens inside our own borders.

In just doing this, it’s an acceptance that everything that they’d done up to this point - in peaceful negotiations, was a failure…but what were those peaceful negotiations again?

Trudeau went out to cottage country to hide from the Freedom Convoy and refused to take a meeting with the assigned figured heads of the movement - feigning his 3rd or 4th bout of CONVID…after bragging about taking booster shots of the experimental jabs that he’d mandated - to stop CONVID from spreading.

Looking back at all of this, it’s almost hard to believe it happened in Canada and the reason that I’m drilling to these depths is because while it’s only been 4 years since this happened, almost exactly to the day - today…the last 4 years have been the longest decade of our lives.

The impact of CONVID heinous enough…but these extraordinary powers that they granted themselves were unjustified and had no substantiation that wasn’t circular feeds…

The Government leaked stories to the Legacy Media.

The Legacy Media wrote these as headlines…

The Liberals used these hit pieces as rationalization for:

Prohibiting public assemblies;

Banning travel;

Compel towing/seizures of property;

Allowed police to deputize officers from other jurisdictions; where,

Violations were punishable by fines up to $5,000 and/or up to 5 years’ imprisonment.

Required financial institutions to freeze bank accounts;

Expand anti-money laundering roles to cover crowdfunding and crypto transactions; and

Froze bank accounts of hundreds of Canadians - through information that was illegally obtained through a hack.

They knew that the jabs didn’t work…they knew they were harming people.

Instead of backing off…they quadrupled down and at the advice of soul gobbling - Grizelda, Destroyer of Planets:

Went ahead…rolled out the storm troopers, stompy horses and seized bank accounts of dissenters - who were well within their right to exercise their freedom of expression.

I don’t know what kind of psycho/sociopath you have to be to use hacked data - freeze bank accounts of somebody who shot $20 to the Freedom Convoy…potentially causing missed car and mortgage payments, leaving them with no money to feed their families or even gas up their cars to get to work - after locking down the country for the sniffles and forcing them to become lab rats in the worlds largest medical experiment…

But the picture doesn’t even seem to capture the disgusting person who would advise this to happen.

People were injured by the jabs…

Children have permanent injuries…

Seniors died because of these failures…

And as Helen Grus started to investigate - potentially killed infants…she was suspended from her duties as a Detective with the Ottawa Police Services - and held through 4 years of trials for “discreditable conduct”. As in…for doing her job and investigating infant mortality - she was financially penalized and now faces additional punishment.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber - for the mere charge of Mischief, for their role in the Freedom Convoy - received 18-month conditional sentences (12 months of house arrest, 6 months of curfew) plus 100 hours of community service.

This all despite the fact that the courts ruled that actions that led to these arrests - through the Emergency Measures Act - was illegal.

We seen families and communities destroyed.

People losing their jobs, pensions, savings and houses…

Grizelda never lost a night of sleep nor 10 cents off her paycheque and has now failed forward into the largest trade deal, that could finish bankrupting the country…with no actual negotiating skills and with the stain of being the only advisor to have invoked the Emergency Measures Act, in Canadian history - following it being changed from the War Measures Act.

But make no mistake here…using this kind of force, that was deemed by the courts to be illegal - to push a political narrative - especially through a federal election (2021), if nothing else - constitutes Terrorism - and all of those who sat through this or recommended it - should be tried thusly - because they, including Charette are guilty.

And then to put her in front of this kind of deal?

Just the optics alone of this are terrible…and I’m not just simply referring to the image above.

Now…Carney has not only failed to do anything productive with the Trump admin, for Canadian Trade - it’s all been horrific…in fact, there at a point where Trump won’t even meet with Carney.

And back in August of last year - Mexico’s Sheinbaum came up with a statement that there is ‘no need’ for bilateral trade deals with Canada…

And the person were sending in is Janice fucking Charette?

I mean…this is only one notch higher on the failure scale than trying to get Freeland back into the country to do this…

They’re not looking for a deal here, are they?

These are the people who failed 40 Million Canadians…had doctors and frontline medical staff, fired during a pandemic, divided a country, injured thousands of Canadians, botched the Vaccine Injury Support, arrested people for mischief…

That use our money to buy more votes to keep them in power.

But if there was only ever a single reason for Alberta to separate…just this alone would be enough in my books.

They don’t represent us.

Nor the truth…

And we can’t get away from all of these people fast enough.

/End Rant

