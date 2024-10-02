Heading down to the Cowtown Showdown, this evening.

Going to be introducing Brad LaForge…Brad is unfortunately not available to make the meeting and as I’m happy to vouch for him as the New UCP Regional Director…will be giving an intro to his pre-recorded video.

I’m going to be trying to livestream the event, hopefully this all works out so you can view live and listen to all our candidates from across the Province contend for 8 positions: VP Membership, VP Governance and Policy, CFO, and one director for each of the 5 regions: Northern, Edmonton, Central, Calgary, Southern.

This will be a great introductory to these candidates if you are heading to the UCP AGM in November…give you a great idea who to vote for.

In addition to supporting Brad, I’m also throwing support behind:

Ray Strom - VP, Policy and Governance;

Jack Redekop - CFO;

Keith Plowman - VP Membership.

But it’s best if you show to get the information to see who you’d support.

