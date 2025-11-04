Hey friends,

It’s that time of year again, heading into the UCP AGM at the end of the month, there’s one event you don’t want to miss.

The Cowtown Showdown is your chance to meet the candidates stepping up to serve on the UCP Board. With the challenges facing our province, it’s never been more important to know who is standing for the future of Alberta and why.

We all see what’s happening:

The NDP circles are gearing up.

Ottawa’s Liberal machine now fronted by PM Mark Carney , continues to drive investment and jobs out of Canada.

Costs are climbing, industries are suffocating and families are being stretched thinner than ever.

Closer to home, over 40 UCP MLAs are being targeted by recall campaigns despite giving Alberta’s teachers exactly what was negotiated, while the activist ATA leadership still isn’t satisfied.

This is a critical moment.

We need a strong, steady board to keep Alberta moving forward and to protect our province from the political and ideological chaos of the left.

It’s going to take strong leaders willing to have tough conversations, make hard decisions, and put Alberta first.

That’s why you need to come on down to the Cowtown Showdown.

Bonus:

Both UCP Calgary Director - Brad LaForge and I will be your MCs for the evening and we’ll be moderating the Presidential Debate between incumbent Rob Smith and Lougheed CA President - Darrell Komick.

Expect an evening full of energy, insight, and straight talk about where we’re headed as a movement.

Come along and bring a friend.

Get your tickets →Here.

