Over the last week(ish), there has been an anomaly online through social media where apparently the Conservatives are using Bot Farms to produce content, in support of the CPC and specifically Pierre Poilievre.

Massive amounts of replies or posts that show up with identical messaging, looking a little like this:

Of course, both the NDP and Liberals are screeching about this, claiming foreign interference and wanting to know who pays for it all…comments being made on legacy media in interviews and even leader of the Federal NDP - Jagmeet Singh, has demanded an investigation into this:

“Is he hiring farmbots?”, asks Jag.

He wants the Ethics Commissioner to investigate.

But seriously…the amount of traction that is actually gained by this, especially on top platforms is ZERO…making me seriously wonder about these claims.

You see…both the Liberals and NDP are being absolutely HAMMERED in Actual polling that doesn’t take online support into consideration:

Seat projections showing an absolute SUPER MAJORITY, in polling where online voting base would work out to around 10% of what these numbers may even show.

And when comes down to it, Liberals seemingly have the same Bot Farms doing the Same thing, where Jag doesn’t actually give a shit:

This leaves me to question, why the CPC would even bother with this, up to a point where because this messaging is so obviously fake and commands so little interest, that I believe this to be a false flag, created and funded by the Liberals so that they actually have a scandal to light their hair on fire about.

You see…it’s like this. We absolutely know that throughout CONVID, the Liberals spent millions of dollars funding the right messaging about jabs and lockdowns, while having social media platforms ban or censor any messaging counter to their own.

We absolutely also know that paying social media influencers to drive the correct messaging around their DEI and Islamophobia has taken place - hiring an antisemite to do this very thing…which embarrassed them so badly that the went to try and get $122k back from Laith Marouf because of his racist anti-racism posting:

And, what we also know…

Is that as a part of the ArriveScam boondoggle, the Liberals threw money to an Appbot to support that garbage app:

Because it was such a steaming pile of dogshit that it was getting completely trashed as an app, so they needed to build support for it through online pushing.

On Apple Alone they’d purchased over 400k positive reviews for ArriveCan:

Which actually gives it about 50k more positive ratings and a higher rating than NETFLIX:

Keeping in mind that social media influence, bot farms and the app bot for ArriveScam are ALL Funded by TAXPAYER CASH!

In addition to this…

Both the Liberal and NDP party and the NDP Leader get absolutely HAMMERED on their online position, known as being ratioed - more comments that show up in dissent than likes show up in support…

Check this out…Jag talking about how his movement is grown, has 977 comments vs 242 likes, over the 7 hour period it was posted:

And the rainbow icon Liberal Party - even on giving out FREE MONEY, can’t get positive in the reviews:

These clowns want you to believe that because they get so much blowback and Pierre Poilievre gets a lot more likes than replies, addressing actual issues brough on by the Coalition Government:

Where the CPC has massive polling in their favor…would waste money, buying generic messages that generate nothing for traction.

Through online polling, I wanted to see what others thought on who may be funding this ruse behind the bots and probably a lot like you…not many actually believe it’s the Conservatives.

But a lot believe that it’s the Liberals trying to generate a scandal, using the same tools they do, to try and keep things in check, so that they have something to light their hair on fire about…

What do you think?

Who is actually funding Conservative Bots?

