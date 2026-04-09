Connecting the Dots...
The Registry.
Germany registered guns in 1919. In 1933 those files killed eleven million. The Soviet Union, China, Cambodia followed the same steps. Combined death toll above 100 million.
In Canada - floor crossings, byelection cash, gun legislation all in the same window of time.
I thought this was worth breaking out for you and connecting the dots.
I’ll make no forecasts as to what is happening…history already has.
Loved this one Sheldon and am amazed how little people don't know about history or are wilfully blind about it all. After reading , The Hare With The Amber Eyes, prior to the virus situation, the situation in that book set in Austria , described how the Nazi regime had everything planned about getting rid of the Jewish people , bit by bit , used propaganda vilifying them to the point of saying they carried the plague ( sound familiar ?) until by the time Hitler and the regime were in power totally , people just believed it was all true. It started bit by bit and then exploded in full throttle . I think this is what we'll see going forward here in this country with no one being able to protest anything ( as if the majority ever questioned anyway ) that will get pushed through for the good of us all .
Thanks for keeping us informed about Canada. Such a beautiful country run by the worst people