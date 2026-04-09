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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
9h

Loved this one Sheldon and am amazed how little people don't know about history or are wilfully blind about it all. After reading , The Hare With The Amber Eyes, prior to the virus situation, the situation in that book set in Austria , described how the Nazi regime had everything planned about getting rid of the Jewish people , bit by bit , used propaganda vilifying them to the point of saying they carried the plague ( sound familiar ?) until by the time Hitler and the regime were in power totally , people just believed it was all true. It started bit by bit and then exploded in full throttle . I think this is what we'll see going forward here in this country with no one being able to protest anything ( as if the majority ever questioned anyway ) that will get pushed through for the good of us all .

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L Cohen's avatar
L Cohen
6h

Thanks for keeping us informed about Canada. Such a beautiful country run by the worst people

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