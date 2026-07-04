Mark Carney told you to "Buy Canadian". While he borrows against future generations to feed contracts to a company registered in Bermuda that pays no Canadian taxes and feeds into his 'Blind Trust'.

He told you to Buy Canadian. He borrows against future generations to feed contracts to a company registered in Bermuda that pays no Canadian taxes and purchased America’s largest pipeline 20 days after he became Prime Minister. Everything else is just the ledger.

Condos, Conflicts, and Carney’s Canada...

If you thought our episode on the condo buyouts was the big picture... you are going to need to sit back for this one.

Good Day Canada... HaVer UpLay here. You’ve heard the news... you’ve read the headlines... and now it’s time to see the Big Picture.

Today, we’re going to start with a message from Prime Minister Mark Carney. It’s a positive message. A patriotic message. A message about strengthening Canada’s economy. That message? Buy Canadian.

Since the tariff dispute began, he has repeated it at every opportunity. Support Canadian businesses. Keep your dollars here at home. It’s economic patriotism from every podium, every press conference, and every television camera surrounded by a lot of uhhs and uhms.

We understand the message. And we’re not here to critique his public speaking. What we are here to examine is whether his actions match his words. Because there are questions that deserve answers - questions that, remarkably, much of Canada’s legacy media hasn’t been asking.

To understand today’s story, we need to build a timeline. Because this goes well beyond British Columbia condo buyouts... beyond paying full market value for developments that private buyers won’t touch... and beyond plans to repurpose those same projects into affordable housing. This is about something much bigger.

But before we begin, keep one thing in mind. From this point forward, every time this federal government spends another dollar, remember where that dollar comes from. It isn’t sitting in a bank account. It’s borrowed. Borrowed against a generation where nearly half of young Canadians no longer believe they’ll ever own a home. And borrowed against another generation that hasn’t even been born yet.

Today, Canada spends roughly $1 billion every week just to service its federal debt. Not to build roads. Not to build schools. Not to improve healthcare. Just to pay the interest.

Over the past decade, Canada’s quality of life ranking has fallen from 9th in the world to 27th. During that same period, more than $1 trillion in investment left this country. And the debt accumulated over the last decade now exceeds the combined borrowing used to finance every previous war, every highway, every major social program, and generations of public infrastructure before it. More money has been spent than the sum total of every government in Canada’s history... yet Canadians are watching their standard of living move in the opposite direction.

It’s inside that timeline that today’s story begins.

We could start tracing the decline in Canada back to the 2015 election that had Justin Trudeau elected under a slogan of “unshackling the scientists” - where this was the driver for climate alarmism and a tax meant to fix the weather. At that time on the Numbeo Quality of Life index, Canada was ranked 9th. Respectable. Affordable.

We could start in 2018 when the Trudeau government had to buy the Kinder Morgan TMX expansion for 2x its value to keep from being sued - due to severe political opposition, prolonged regulatory delays, and jurisdictional battles. We could start in this same year with the introduction of Bill C-48, the oil tanker ban, and Bill C-69, replacing the National Energy Board. Canada had already shifted to 16th place on Numbeo.

But we’re going to move directly to 2020, when Mark Carney took a seat at the table as Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor. By 2020, the quality of life in Canada - according to Numbeo - had slipped to 18th place. Five years. Nine places lost.

The future was looking brighter. It took a government that proved the Budget would, in fact, Not Balance itself - and introduced an economist. Degrees from both Oxford and Harvard. Former Governor of the Bank of Canada. Former Governor of the Bank of England. Mark Carney. Presumably, had the ledger. Costs of living rising. Quality of life declining. Businesses and investment fleeing this country. Presumably, had a benchmark from his days with the Bank of Canada to hold up against the current version.

From 2020, Canada at 18th in quality of life - to today, 27th place. As in... the accredited economic advisor to the Trudeau Government in 2020 is now managing a country that has slipped another 9 places in quality of life.

And what does this look like? Foodbanks running out of food. One third of its children going to bed hungry. Canadians dying in Emergency Rooms on gurneys and waiting for surgery. Schools at capacity. 17 Canadians going insolvent, every single hour.

And in this frame, up until the combined press conference yesterday from Alberta’s Premier - Danielle Smith - and Prime Minister Mark Carney... the good news about a pipeline extension is still shrouded in the destructive policies that landed Canada in 27th place as the only G7 country in a recession. A deal so bad that no private investor will come close to it. A deal so bad that it has to be financed through taxpayer dollars. A deal that was, by the people who would have built this, deemed unfinanceable. A deal where a pipeline being built to tidewater is still restricted from tidewater because Bill C-48 - the oil tanker ban - remains in place.

March 2025 - Mark Carney won Liberal leadership. And this is a story of its own. The first sitting MP, Chandra Arya, to announce his candidacy to replace Justin Trudeau, was disqualified. Mark Carney was elected in Arya’s riding. An incumbent Liberal Member of Parliament was prohibited from running for leadership - and then did not receive the Liberal nomination in his own riding. Mark Carney ran in that riding. And won. You can take from that what you wish.

Mark Carney was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada on March 14, 2025. Six weeks later, the federal election confirmed his mandate. His history with Brookfield was not a secret. But it was only at this point that Canadians began to understand that, while Mr. Carney was not in a Chair at Brookfield, he was holding approximately $9.6 million worth of stocks and stock options. He was conflicted.

Deeper dives into these conflicts were troubling, going back to 2022 when Brookfield moved its primary stock listing from the Toronto Stock Exchange to New York. On the surface, this could look like a sound move for attracting new investment and greater liquidity in a larger market.

But we are going to add this to November 2024, when Brookfield Asset Management uprooted its head office from Toronto to New York. Restructuring, they claimed. Announced on the eve of Trump’s election - as his tariff plans were becoming impossible to ignore. The Canadian economy that Mark Carney had advised on was about to take a direct hit. The company he was advising for could see the writing on the wall. And fled.

Brookfield still continues on with business inside of Canada - they’re just not primarily located here. And under Mark Carney’s government, Brookfield has received 77 contracts. But Canadians are being asked to overlook this because while to the untrained eye this may look like a conflict of interest... Mark Carney’s investments are held in a Blind Trust. As in... how would Mark even know that additional business flowing to a company that he holds stock in would profit from them?

It’s a word. Not a word that will bring $1 trillion in investment back to Canada. Not a word that will make life more affordable. Not a word that will recover a single position for Canada on its quality of life. That word is Decarbonize.

Decarbonize is both a regulatory process and a taxation implemented on Canadian businesses. It is something that is said to make us more competitive on a global scale. Other countries, who are not decarbonizing and who are not in a recession, would buy more from Canadian manufacturing and energy production because ours is decarbonized. That is what we are told. That is what we were being told as $1 trillion in investment made an exodus. And it is still what we are being told today.

On April 3, 2025 - 20 days after Mark Carney became Prime Minister - Brookfield acquired Colonial Pipeline in the United States. 5,500 miles of pipeline stretching from Houston, Texas to New York Harbor. Brookfield did not buy Colonial Pipeline because of tanker bans. It was not investing in this venture because the products shipped through this pipeline were decarbonized.

In October 2020, the man leading Brookfield’s ESG and impact fund investment strategy was Mark Carney. In that role, Carney claimed that Brookfield’s $600 billion portfolio was carbon neutral. The basis for that claim? Brookfield had a large renewable energy portfolio and all the avoided emissions that come with that. In February 2021, Carney retracted it. Analysts called it accounting tricks. As in... avoided emissions - the energy a renewable portfolio did not produce from fossil fuels - do not cancel out the actual emissions from Brookfield’s investments in coal and other fossil fuels. Brookfield’s carbon footprint was approximately 5,200 metric tons of CO2. The man asking Canadians to decarbonize their economy had to retract the claim that his own company was doing it. Because they weren’t.

Alberta sits on top of proven reserves of 167 billion barrels of oil and 130 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. It holds approximately 95% of Canada’s oil reserves. And the man who has the ability to pave a pathway for the development of this resource - by removing the choke points on environmental regulations, tanker bans, and the climate weather tax that makes additional pipeline capacity unfinanceable - continues to profit from a company that is not restricted by them.

Mark Carney was not elected with a majority government. And we are not going to talk about how he sits with one right now... we’ve already covered this at length and you already know. But what we will talk about is legislation that his government has just fast-tracked instead of removing choke points and working to return $1 trillion in investment back to Canada.

Bill C-9. Bill C-22. And Bill C-34. Because like decarbonization... these too will not restore the quality of life to Canada.

Bill C-9 removes religious exemptions from Canada’s hate speech laws. Bill C-22 allows Canadians to be tracked through their cellular devices. And Bill C-34 - sold as protecting children from social media - is a mandatory identity and age registration program. As in... every Canadian who wants to be on social media will be required to register their identity to do it. We have covered all three of these in depth in our ‘Building the Rhyme’ series - if you haven’t watched them, scroll back in your feed. We took three episodes to break these down because there is just that much to it.

Online regulations are not what Canada needs to pull it out of a recession.

Brookfield, in addition to their taxpayer-funded Condo Bailout in British Columbia, has received 77 contracts under Mark Carney. They do not pay Canadian taxes.

Brookfield Asset Management’s holding company is registered in Bermuda. Bermuda has no corporate income tax. From Bermuda, Brookfield routes operations through subsidiary structures in the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Isle of Man. These are not branch offices. They are the legal architecture through which income flows - and through which Canadian tax obligations are managed down to near zero on a significant portion of Brookfield’s earnings. Tax analysts who have reviewed the available filings estimate the range of Canadian taxes avoided through this structure at $5.3 billion to $6.5 billion over the past decade.

This is not illegal. It is the structure. And the structure is the point. A bicycle shop in Bermuda. That is what sits at the top of the financial architecture of a company holding $16.6 billion in Canadian government contracts. We’ll let you decide what legislation in this situation should look like.

We opened this episode with a message from Mark Carney. Buy Canadian. He asks you to pay more and support local

.Mark Carney spent years advising a government that watched $1 trillion leave Canada. He had the ledger. He understood what was driving that investment south. And became Prime Minister with the ability to remove every regulatory barrier that sent it there.

The oil tanker ban is still in place. Bill C-69 is still in place. The industrial carbon pricing that makes additional pipeline capacity unfinanceable is still in place. What has been fast-tracked is surveillance legislation, a social media identity registry, and hate speech amendments that remove religious exemptions.

77 contracts worth $16.6 billion in borrowed money have gone to a company registered in Bermuda that pays no Canadian corporate tax. The same company that purchased 5,500 miles of American pipeline - 20 days after he became Prime Minister. No tanker bans. No assessment timelines. No carbon obligations on a single mile of it.

The man who told you the carbon tax makes Canada competitive on a global scale... had to retract the claim that his own company was carbon neutral. And the man asking you to Buy Canadian. Pay more. Support local. Keep your dollars here at home. While he borrows off of the back of future generations of Canadians to award contracts that feed his investment portfolio, kept behind a blind trust.