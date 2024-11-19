Starting tomorrow, in Calgary…as decreed by the buffoon mayor, Jyoti Gondek…there will be an annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In a Tweet put out earlier today…Anna Murphy, Advocate for 2SLGBTQIA+, posted the following proclamation:

To tie in and announce a Flag Raising Ceremony & Reception…while the city is still trying to figure out how to Not Spend more money on bullshit!

I have no idea what this will cost, but it:

Won’t be free; Will be paid for by YOU!

And inside of the number of things that absolutely pisses me off about this is how bloviated the statistics and issue actually are…in relation to how this actually plays out in our city.

More than 100k Canadians identify as transgender “or non-binary”…

The actual statistic on this, was most likely ripped from Statistics Canada, from their most recent report…in 2022 that says:

According to the 2021 Canadian Census, there were 100,815 people in Canada aged 15 and older who identified as transgender or non-binary, which is 0.33% of the population in that age group:

Transgender : 59,460 people identified as transgender

Non-binary: 41,355 people identified as non-binary

Now…this isn’t Non-Binary Remembrance Day, nor a combination of Trans and NB…it’s “Transgender”, where they make up less than 60% of the statistics used.

And while this day is marked in cities across Canada and around the world…there are already - 44 Additional Celebrated Holidays on the 2SLGBTQI Calendar…some of these ranging from a single day, to a week (7 full weeks) …not forgetting Pride Month!

Check it:

That makes it 259 days, per year…for recognition.

In comparison…the average full-time employed Canadian only works 251 Days per year.

Add to this…why not have it during one of the weeks of recognition or throughout Pride Month?

And in even having this, “Remembrance Day”, you’d think that this is a day of massacre, or like ending of a World War - where they even adopted the Remembrance Day from…but it’s not that.

Not by a LONG SHOT.

You see…Tracked Globally…by Transgender Europe (TGEU) - and for their 2023 Trans Remembrance Day, there were a sum total of 321 Trans Deaths, GLOBALLY from October 1st, 2022 and September 30th 2023.

Where somewhere between 48 and 78% of them - were SEX WORKERS:

Meaning that more than half if them were engaged in High Risk by way of occupation alone…

And from here…26% of these deaths were in the Victims Home…as in more than likely a Spousal Abuse situation.

So…if we remove 26% of the spousal abuse victims and then cut this number in HALF because they were sex workers…

The number of Deaths that MAY come from Violence is 122.

Every life is precious…every loss is tragic…but we are giving a day of Remembrance, for 122 people over the global population of 8.025 BILLION. Not the population of Calgary (1.4 Million)…not the population of Alberta (4.9 Million)…not even the population of Canada (40.1 million)…the population of the PLANET!

You see…they’re not making this about the actual deaths due to violence in Calgary, they don’t even mention it. They are making it about the size of the communities - which they openly lied about where the province only has 7,305, approximately 4,640 in Calgary.

While not a single death in the city of Calgary nor the Province could be linked to Transgender Violence.

In fact…of the things that Calgarians and Albertans have more to be concerned with - according to the most recent Deaths by Cause report from the Province, are:

Accidental contact with heat and hot substances;

Accidental exposure to electric current;

Accidental poisoning by and exposure to carbon monoxide from unspecified sources;

Accidental poisoning by and exposure to carbon monoxide from utility gas;

Acute appendicitis, other and unspecified;

Anaplastic large cell lymphoma, ALK-negative;

Aneurysm and dissection of vertebral artery;

Angiodysplasia of small intestine;

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell;

Assault (homicide) by all other and unspecified means and their sequelae;

Assault (homicide) by bodily force;

Assault (homicide) by discharge of firearms;

Assault (homicide) by drugs, biological substances and other and unspecified noxious substances;

Benign neoplasms of other and unspecified sites;

Birth trauma 55 Bronchitis, not specified as acute or chronic;

Chronic atrial fibrillation;

Chronic bronchitis;

Congenital malformations of respiratory system;

COVID-19, virus not identified;

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, unspecified;

Cystic fibrosis;

Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent

Diseases of appendix

Diseases of oral cavity, salivary glands and jaws;

Disorders of pituitary gland;

Dyspepsia and other diseases of stomach and duodenum;

Enteropathy-type (intestinal) T-cell lymphoma;

Extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphoma of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue [MALT-lymphoma];

Gastritis and duodenitis;

Gastrojejunal ulcer;

Haemorrhoids, unspecified;

Hantavirus (cardio)-pulmonary syndrome [HPS] [HCPS];

Hemolytic anemias;

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease resulting in malignant neoplasms;

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease resulting in other specified diseases;

Idiopathic acute pancreatitis;

Insufficient intake of food and water;

Intentional self-poisoning (suicide) by and exposure to other and unspecified; solid or liquid substances and their vapors;

And 60 other conditions of deaths;

All that have at least a SINGLE CONFIRMED MORTALITY, in the Province of Alberta, by most recent statistics - 2022.

In fact…there are 330 conditions total, that consume lives in the province…and we ain’t giving a single day of recognition to these losses…

Doing it for a group that already is included in more celebration/awareness days than working days, is completely ridiculous!

