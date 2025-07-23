Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Critter65's avatar
Critter65
13h

This has moved beyond ridiculous! Can we just stop already with this climate lunacy? The climate has always changed, even before we were here and it will continue to do so. We're inconsequential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
12h

In Mark Carney's book he discussed the idea in the name of climate change...people will fly less and eat less meat..and I think London is considering closing one of its airports...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture