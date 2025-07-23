According to The Daily Record, Brits could soon be banned from taking holidays under the guise of “climate equity”.

Sound ridiculous?

It should.

But it’s no joke and the implications could stretch far beyond the UK.

A lot fewer Canadians are traveling these days, especially to the U.S. Not because of Trump Tariffs, ‘Team Canada’, Elbows Up or because they feel threated by our closest neighboring country…but because we’ve been economically gutted. Rampant poverty and a worthless dollar have grounded more Canadians than any climate policy ever could.

But hold tight, because isolation is exactly what they wanted for you all along.

And when digital credit scores - like those used in China - didn’t pass the sniff test here, ArriveScam bombed…they're now just slapping on a new name - Carbon Passports.

This is all under the new buzzpharase - Climate Equity - whatever in the hell that means…

What it translates to though:

If you heat your home in one of the most inhospitable countries on Earth,

If you haven’t bought an EV by 2035,

If you don’t check all the boxes on their climate scorecard…

You’re staying home.

No flights.

No beach. No nothing.

Sound crazy?

Remember how we even got here - under the Truduea Slogan of “Unshackling the Scientists”, that really translated to - they’ll justify whatever lunacy they want, following whatever scientist they can pay to substantiate it through Science!

Like the whole CONVID Sham.

New Leadership under Carney is akin to “Meet the New Boss - Same as the Old Boss”, because the one thing we all have to remember…is that even though Carney is a New PM, he’s the one who was advising Trudeau for the last 5 years.

Need an example?

Remember the Carbon Tax we were told would give us more money back?

Nobody actually believed this and it was an easy win thing to cancel for the Liberals - to help gain popularity for a Federal Election…Only now they’ve rebranded the pain as the Clean Fuel Mandate. you’re paying 13 cents more per litre of gas and you get no rebate at all.

We mocked them for the math not adding up. so they stopped pretending and just took the whole refund away.

But don’t worry about the elite…they’ll still fly to Davos to clink champagne flutes and pat each other on the back for “saving the weather”, because we pay for their travel. We’ll fund their carbon offsets so that they never miss an overseas excursion for vacay with their fam.

Climate policy is becoming a tool to restrict freedom, not protect the environment. Canadians are already grounded by inflation and weak currency but proposals like “Carbon Passports” could soon make that permanent.

Elites will still fly.

You won’t.

That’s why I completely shun anybody who gives an inch on this already extended ‘forever mile’.

The Climate is Changing - nobody denies that.

It’s because of that Large Ball of Fire in the Sky that we call, “The Sun”, and our proximity to it - denial of this, really is Shackling the Science!

