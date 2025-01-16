It’s been some time since we’ve really seen anything of the Class Action Lawsuits against the Province of Alberta…but fear not, I got ya!

Tomorrow evening, at 7PM - Jeff Rath, Eva Chipiuk and Martin Belanger will be hoping onto a Livestream…and we’ll get the latest.

Information on the Class Actions can be found:

Business Class Action - HERE.

Vaccine Class Action - HERE.

We’ll be covering what’s recently happened with the province challenging the certification of the Business Class Action and what is coming up next with Carrie Sakamoto - back in court, January 28th, 2025 - Court of the Kings Bench - Calgary.

If you know of any business that was impacted by the lockdown measures…or of anybody who’s suffered from a COVID vaccine injury, please make sure that you share the above links with them.

Latest updates from the Vaccine Injury Support Program show that, of the almost 60,000 Canadians that were injured - up to the beginning of last year, and of the 11,702 that had life altering injuries:

Only 209 victims have been paid out…

For around $80k each.

When you look at the face of the Class Action Lawsuit, Carrie Sakomoto…

And how her life has been forever impacted…

The number of Vaccine Injured that have opted for MAiD, because their lives have becoming living hell…

And the lack of action by the Federal and Provincial Governments…you can only be filled with hate and disgust towards those who knew what was going on…and let it keep going on.

Join us tomorrow to get caught up.

Unfortunately…because this has to do with COVID and Jabs…I won’t be able to have this livestreamed on YouTube, but will be on Facebook and X.

