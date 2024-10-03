It was a fucking blood bath, today…

Against the province.

I don’t want to go too deep because there is still tommorow…

What I can say, you should tune in via webex.

Meeting link https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom16 (https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom16)

Meeting number 265 095 912

Video address virtual.courtroom16@albertacourts.webex.com (mailto:virtual.courtroom16@albertacourts.webex.com)

Audio connection Canada Toll (Edmonton) +1-780-851-3573

I’ll do my best to summarize, but if tomorrow is anything like today, you ain’t gunna wanna miss it, LIVE!