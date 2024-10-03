It was a fucking blood bath, today…
Against the province.
I don’t want to go too deep because there is still tommorow…
What I can say, you should tune in via webex.
Meeting link https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom16 (https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom16)
Meeting number 265 095 912
Video address virtual.courtroom16@albertacourts.webex.com (mailto:virtual.courtroom16@albertacourts.webex.com)
Audio connection Canada Toll (Edmonton) +1-780-851-3573
I’ll do my best to summarize, but if tomorrow is anything like today, you ain’t gunna wanna miss it, LIVE!
The Judge was awesome today. I missed Rath this am.
Hopefully I can tune in tomorrow!
The Alberta lawyer got hammered for sure!
I look forward to your commentary buddy, I'll try my best to log in while working but won't be able to pay much attention unfortunately
Cheers