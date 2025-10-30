First off, I can’t think of a better way to show that you are completely incapable of doing your job, on part of being the chief negotiator for employees, than by forcing them into a strike position - for no pay.

Which is exactly what we’re seeing in the current Union Tantrum by the Alberta Teachers Association.

The goalpost shifting on this is the same as all of the lefty lunacy that we see…conversations being like they mythical Lennaean Hydra - where if you cut off one of the arguments (heads), 2 more pop up.

“It’s all about the children”…they screech, but when forced back to do their jobs - teaching children - they post shit like this on Facebook:

Now, Gil McGowan has organized the rest of the unions, as President of the Alberta Federation of Labour - and if don’t recall who this vile piece of trash is…he’s the one that had to drop out of the race for being replacing Notley as the Alberta NDP Party leader. This guy:

If that isn’t rampant collusion, on part of showing his orangenish in unifying against a democratically elected Conservative Government, I don’t what does.

More Union Folly and Fuckery gets posted on a daily basis by Legacy Media and I can save you some time in reading any of it through this simple summary by the biased journalists:

Premier Smith - Bad.

Unions - Most wonderful people on the planet who are having their human rights crushed by the Conservative Provincial Government.

But I think parents and taxpayers have had enough of this bullshit already…especially because they’ve targeted children to do their bidding for them - mobilizing them through emails and posts:

Imagine your child seeing this in their inbox?

But even worse yet…by radicalizing them using Bribes to get kids back out of the classrooms, picketing in front of their schools:

Win a $15 Gift Card of your choice by taking part in our student protest…by creating the best poster?

What the hell are kids learning?

Clearly the chronic victimology complex is doing wonders for our future generations, hey?

Even the SAIT Academic Faculty Association - which isn’t even impacted by the K-12 Teacher Strikes is getting in on this action:

Why parents aren’t taking to the streets with pitchforks, at this point, is beyond me - because I’ve spoken to several who are rightfully pissed off regarding this entire situation. Sure, the teachers suffer because they didn’t get paid while on strike…but with 700,000 children being out of school for 3 weeks, that’s a lot of parents that were impacted too.

Making accommodations for this, was not an easy task and this doesn’t even touch the education that there children missed in this time - and now being dragged from the classes again, to picket for the unions.

It’s honestly the most disgusting thing I can even imagine.

The larger part - that you were supposed to have forgotten about - specific to education in Alberta’s public schools - was just a few weeks ago when all of these same lunatics came out supporting lewd and inappropriate sexualized content in school libraries. Images so disturbing, they couldn’t be posted on Social Media nor during Press Conferences - because of sensitive content guidelines - but yet, these people thought that kindergarten children should see cartoons of boys giving other boys - blowjobs!

Nenshi and his orange pack of bandits, brought out the old - ‘Punching Down on the Vulnerable’, schtick on this…claiming that there’d be hundreds of books removed from libraries if this were be allowed stand - including the bible!

It was never about removing these books, it was never a ‘Book Ban’, as they all refer to it…and Premier Smith is not ‘Literally Hitler’.

Content sensitive guidelines have been in Canada since 1956. These same guidelines made it so that children were limited to being supervised by adults for concepts that they deem beyond certain age limits…

These are the reason that movies and games have age restrictions on them.

The reason that Adult Magazines are kept behind the counter of convenience stores.

The reason that you can set content restrictions on streaming services and through your cable box.

And if anything, have only gotten more stringent.

Don’t believe me?

Turn on a movie - almost any movie…and then watch as the movie begins and it will tell you what sensitive material is being portrayed throughout - and this now includes alcohol and smoking.

I’m not trying to make a case that there shouldn’t be…but if you ever watched an episode of Columbo or the A-Team, both columbo and Hannibal Smith smoked a cigar throughout each episode.

Now…we see a lot less smoking in TV shows and movies, to minimize rating requirements - but at the same time, the educators believe that elementary students need to see boys fellating other boys as content in public school libraries?

I don’t think so!

And neither did parents…so when Nenshi seen a dip in the polls, he worked with the ATA to organize this next bit of rage bait - as a diversionary tactic.

This is all political nonsense and the people we, as a society, should be protecting - our children and grandchildren - are being dragged into this, weaponized and radicalized.

It’s seriously the begin of an even greater demise.

Parents and grandparents…it’s time to start checking your children’s social media feeds and emails from the schools. If you see any of this, it’s time to bark back.

Send emails and get on the phones with your child’s principal and unload both barrels!

They will get the message…

But if they don’t…it’ll be time for us to take to the streets in counter to this.

The Future of our next generations are depending on us!

