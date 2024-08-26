Another summer, commonly known as Road Construction Season, has seemingly come and is beginning to fade…and if you lived in Calgary or one of the other few cities with failing infrastructure - specific to water and had water restrictions - it was a dry and dusty season. Early signs of fall are rolling in and while the apples on my tree are plentiful they are a lot smaller than previous years, my lawn has never looked worse and the grass in our community looks like, well…kind of terrible.

It really didn’t feel like much of a summer at all…due to the watering restrictions and even picking up several bottles of water for watering through outdoor restrictions, some of our plants didn’t make it through the season. Either stunted growth or dried to the point of no recovery.

Not enough time spent basking in the sun and soaking up the rays.

Sigh…

Last year around this time, I was assembling some information for my book, #ChickenSoup: Old Remedy, New Again…an alternative approach to vaccinations coming into respiratory virus season.

Turned out that writing a book posed more of a challenge, was more time consuming and with a bit of a work schedule ended up being released late.

The idea behind the book was 2 fold.

Of course to actually look at nutrition vs pharmacology, into respiratory virus season; and the other, Raise funds for the Veterans Food Bank.

Despite being late and not being able to show up around Remembrance Day 2023 for a food drop-off, I was still able to get a December Delivery in place, spending past what earnings had made - anticipating more to toll in through the season.

Even managed to be a Best Seller in a couple of categories, for a short time:

I bring this up again for the same reasons that I’d written it last year. With kids heading back to school, being exposed to every sniffle cough and cold surely to bring them home, influenza and RSV season just around the corner and with newly formulated versions of the COVID vaccinations being introduced…it’s important for take note of what has kept us healthy for thousands of years without the reliance on pharmaceutical approaches.

My book, goes back to one of the earliest remedies for respiratory viruses, introduced by the Father of Western Medicine - Hippocrates - and to a simpler time, 5th Century BCE.

“Let Food Be Thy Medicine”

Throughout the book, I was able to take the most common ingredients of this timeless classic, dive into the updated science regarding them, that is now available, where wouldn’t have been 2,500 years ago.

Drill into the benefits of Amino Acids and their immunological support properties;

Look into what has changed by ways of processing food;

And even cover off the benefits of a low-calorie broth throughout a predominately fasting diet…

I get that the content of my book is a bit dry…perhaps even drier than Summer 2024 in Calgary, but since we’re coming into Chicken Soup Season again, thought I’d introduce it to new members of the community, reintroduce it to others, as a positive pathway throughout the next 8 months of Canadian sniffle season.

Available on Amazon: Here

Proceeds of the book still go towards the Veterans Food Bank, so if you’ve already got your own copy, gifting this book to a friend or family member will be dual purpose, passing along information and helping to support those who were willing to give their all for our protection. We’re unfortunately in a time where things have progressively gotten worse for those in need and even if my book is of no interest to you, please remember to support our veterans in your community.

Thanks!

