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Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
11h

This makes NO sense to me. I was told growing children, pregnant women, nursing mothers are not required to fast all day during Ramadan. Aren't adolescents still growing?

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
11h

this is so ridiculous. at one point I was working at a warehouse where several girls were Muslim. they sat amongst us, and we respected their Ramadan. infact, I think most of us admired them. They did not sit aside somewhere or in a different room, just at a table with all the rest.

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