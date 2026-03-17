If you missed the original piece on Calgary’s Fairview School cafeteria policy, you can find it here:

Six million views and counting and a Call-to-Action from Action4Canada, clearly touched a nerve with the CBE, but hasn’t sent a strong enough message yet.

Because…while the Calgary Board of Education has noticed, their statement sends the middle finger to ALL Calgarian Parents.

Of course, they didn’t respond on X - because they’ve quietly deleted more than a decade of their posts there, because Elon Musk took over.

Gone.

All of it.

Instead they issued a statement on Instagram...the platform where Mark Zuckerberg himself sat before Congress and admitted his company had failed to protect children from trafficking.

That’s where the CBE chose to speak to Calgary parents.

Here’s what they said:

CBE Official Statement — March 2026“We are aware of social media posts related to how a CBE school is accommodating students during Ramadan. Every day, all CBE schools work together with students, parents and staff to create welcoming, caring, respectful and safe school communities where each and every student feels a sense of belonging. While we recognize different beliefs, CBE does not teach or ascribe to any particular religion when delivering the program of studies. During special cultural and religious observances, schools are able to make accommodations to support students, both in and out of classroom activities. This could include accommodations when students are fasting during Ramadan. Depending on the number and size of the school population engaging in fasting, this is done in different ways. This may include designating distinct spaces as non-food areas. The school in the social media post always has different grades eating in different spaces in the building. No changes have been made to these designated lunch areas. During Ramadan, alternative foodless spaces are available for fasting students so they are not around others who are eating. The school does not provide cafeteria food services.”

Translation: yes, we do this.

No, we don’t care what you think about it.

And we’re not stopping.

Skip the language about “welcoming” and “belonging.” Read the last three sentences again. They openly confirm the policy.

They dismiss the concern.

And they issued it on a platform designed to minimize reach and bury comments rather than face the public on a channel where Calgarians were already having the conversation.

That’s not a statement. That’s a door closing in your face.

NOW...let’s talk about what’s actually driving this.

Skip the pretense about culture and inclusion. This is political - and it runs directly through the Alberta Teachers’ Association and their ongoing war against Premier Smith’s government.

The ATA has been running recall petitions against UCP MLAs. They went after Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides - and lost.

They launched recalls against 24 other UCP members - and lost 20 of them.

They took the notwithstanding clause fight to court to keep kids out of classrooms - and lost that too.

The NDP they’ve been propping up is polling miserably.

They keep losing.

And every time they lose, they reach for the same thing.

Children.

They weaponized children throughout the notwithstanding clause protests.

They propped kids up as shields then.

They’re doing it again now - using a school accommodation policy to generate outrage, stoke division and remind the government that they still control what happens inside Alberta’s classrooms regardless of what parents or elected officials say.

This is what cowards do when they run out of legal and political options and Albertans deserve to see it clearly for what it is.

Now let’s talk about the children who are actually being affected...

35% of Calgary’s children depend on supportive lunchroom programs. These are kids whose nutritional needs are being met at school - sometimes the most reliable meal of their day. The school in this story doesn’t have cafeteria food services, as the CBE itself confirmed. That lunchroom space matters.

What parent wants their child eating a sandwich in the hallway - or worse, outside in the subzero temperatures we lived through just weeks ago - because the shared space has been designated off-limits around a religious observance they don’t share?

And here’s the part that should make every parent in this city stop cold...

Most of them have no idea this is happening.

Or that it could happen in their child’s school tomorrow.

Christmas trees quietly removed. “Merry Christmas” replaced with “Happy Holidays.” Concerts scrubbed of any reference to the tradition that built this country.

All of it accepted without much pushback - in the name of accommodation.

Meanwhile a child chips away at a sandwich in the cold because the lunchroom belongs to someone else’s calendar this month.

Zero parents agreed to this trade.

I’ve already posted the call to action on this. The contact information for Fairview School, the Action4Canada campaign and the letter template for your MP and MLA are all here: GREAT! Canadians Are Taking Action...

I’m done suggesting. .

I’m done recommending.

Get off your couch and do this.

Right NOW!

When civil servants dismiss your concerns with a corporate statement posted on a child-trafficking platform after deleting a decade of public accountability records...when your child’s lunch hour is being used as a political tool by people who’ve lost every fight they’ve picked with this government...

It is on all of us to stand up and make noise.

A very loud noise.

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