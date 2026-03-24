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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
12h

Putting activist judges on the bench is deliberate and an important part of the deliberate plan to destabilize society. ;

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
12h

“Why don’t the Liberals want Canadians to be safe?

What’s the endgame here, anyways”?

The globalist government wants to be your sole source of truth, “food” and protection.

They can go fuck themselves. Do not comply.

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