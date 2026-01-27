After having his ass served up by Trump following his speech in Davos and then again regarding his deal with China…taking the weekend to reflect by cancelling all press conferences - Carney pulled an early groundhog day, popping his head burrow - in an attempt to add a little climate change warmth to his frigid and floundering support…

Only, you wouldn’t know it by the fawning press and of course the Newly Conducted Polling - that continues to manufacture support for him.

I touch on these 2 things coinciding because this is exactly the PSYOP that we all know it is. They dropped weaker - although similarly supportive polling data for Carney and the Liberals on the day of his Davos Speech…

Launch Poll Data - Fawn over his speech - create the support for the addle minded legacy media watching liberals who are living rent-free inside of Trumps head.

Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t just with Tim Walz - Governor of Minnesota - who is still driving for additional sacrificial lambs in rage fests to protect the Somalian Scams in his state…it’s real and still inside of Canada.

I honestly don’t understand the logic behind people still glomming onto this narrative - given that Carney was elected as the ‘Best Person to Deal with Trump’, and then watching him shit every set of sheets that’s been laid out for him.

Yet…here we are.

Carney arrives, in the nick of time - to save Canadian Families with his version of the Food Stamp Program - not unlike Trudeau’s one time grocery top up of 2023 and the GST Holiday of 2024 - where if you waited until December 14th, 2024, you could have save $5 Bucks on your Christmas Tree - provided you could:

Afford one; Had presents to put under it.

Instead of making life more affordable for All Canadians - given that Canada leads the G7 in Food Inflation, trailing Dead Last on GDP growth, watching industries crumble under his incompetence and jobs evaporating…Carney’s Food Stamp Program is more disingenuous than Doug Ford dumping a bottle of Crown Royal out at a presser.

This whole thing is complete bullshit.

From the first sentence, “The global landscape is rapidly changing”…

It’s literally his failure to secure a single deal - other than undoing the damage caused by tariffs on Chinese EVs that released the boot off of the neck Canadian Agriculture - by getting in bed with “the greatest security threat to Canada” - Carney’s campaign words - and agreeing to further sacrifice the Auto Manufacturing Sector in Canada by shaking hands with Xi Jinping on “working together on security”, in a “Strategic Partnership” - that almost seen our economy stomped back into the ice age by Trump…and with the 10 years of Trudeau torpedoing our economy under the same Green Scam that Carney is moving forward with - where Carney was Trudeau’s Economic Advisor for the 5 years prior to his ‘Walk in the Snow’, because they couldn’t sell an outlandish and unsustainable budget - confirmed by the PBO - that Canada is dead last in GDP growth to begin with.

Is there any single foreign investor that wants to come into the business hostile country that these clowns created?

NO!

THERE ISN’T.

That’s why even Carney recommended that Brookfield flee to the United States…why his wife and family still live there and why his investments are there.

The rest…blah, blah, blah - food pressure, blah, blah, blah - somebody else’s fault, blah, blah, blah…

But oh…what’s this - highlighted portion of the announcement?

“Including 500,000 new individuals and families”?

As in…the same people who have been brought into the country, in unsustainable masses, that have crushed the healthcare system, flooded Canadian schools - creating issues because their children can’t speak either of Canada’s national languages, drove up real estate values through greater demand than supply could keep up with, being prioritized for University, taking jobs away from Canadians and our Youth through LMIA Scams - where employers get subsidies to hire foreign workers over Canadians, have destroyed the trucking industry through Driver School and Licensing Scams, driven up Crime because of the liberal lackadaisical approach on crime - giving migrants shorter sentences so that they don’t get reported, while we’ve imported criminals that wouldn’t have been allowed to even visit our country - prior to Trudeau - because they couldn’t be vetted or would be vetted out…

To take over the streets in protest of wars that aren’t on our continent…screeching for the “Death of Canada”, whilst burning Canadian Flags…

Provide food quality service that comes with a caveat emptor - on Hepatitis A exposure…

Having to be coached to “Not poop on the beaches” ~Doug Ford…

&

Guys like this:



While I am not a violent person…I swear to god, that I’m not sure if I could contain myself from throat punching one of those Liberal Assholes who throws around the term - “We’re lifting people out of Poverty”.

I’d try…but I could not promise that I’d be successful.

Because the math looks like this:

In Trudeau’s 2023 Food Stamp Program - One-Time Grocery Top Up, there were 11 Million Canadians that qualified to receive this benefit.

In 2026 - 12 Million people are.

Easy math here, my friends…lifting people out of poverty means an additional One Million People require Social Assistance!

Oh…and this, from yesterday:

During the interview, she [The CEO of Food Banks Canada - Kirsten Beardsley] mentioned a Food Banks Canada report that found in March 2025 there were nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks in Canada, doubling the monthly rate from six years ago. “It took decades to reach one million visits in a month, and it has now taken half a decade to double that,” the report outlined. Beardsley describes the surge as “shocking,” even for those working in the sector. She says one-third of food bank users are children - representing nearly 712,000 visits each month. Other groups seeing an increase in usage include seniors, single adults, as well as people who are employed but still unable to afford groceries.

Where…Carney’s one-time top up, isn’t going to arrive until somewhere around June of this year - which will most likely coincide with a Snap Election - if the press can somehow manage to boost actual popularity ratings instead of manufacturing them through misleading polling.

Keep this all in mind when you look at the cost of Ground Beef through Superstore…coming in at about $12 Bucks a pound:

While Halal AAA Top Sirloin - Alberta Beef, is on sale for $1 more.

AAA Alberta Petite Tender (whatever the fuck this is) - for around the same price.

You can assemble these pieces together for yourself…but what it looks like to me is that people that hate Canada and Canadians, who are imported en masse into the country, collapsing healthcare and schooling that are taking away jobs from Canadians and our Youths - because our Taxes subsidize their preferential employment over Canadians, are going to be getting even more taxpayer funding - off of the backs of Taxpayers, where we have a food bank that already cannot keep up to demand - for the benefit of Diversity?

Where ‘diversity’ seemingly translates into fecal matter in our fast-food, on our beaches and in parking lots.

What in the actual fuck is going on here?

I can’t believe I had to use that many run-on sentences just to try and bust this all out.

I think CONVID and the Math was easier for me…my liver agrees.

Appreciating that I wasn’t cunning enough to plagiarize papers and not fortunate enough to go to Oxford to get a doctorate in economics…I’m under the impression that if we didn’t borrow more money from future generations to increase the $1 Billion Per Week we pay on servicing our debt that’s driving inflation…

Dropped the whole green scam that adds tax on every step of Canadian Manufacturing…

Exercised a little diplomacy with our largest trade partner - instead of pissing him off even more each week…

Took the one-time top-ups and converted them into cheaper Air Fare Home for a lot of people who don’t seemingly get along well in Canada…

We may just not need another Food Stamp Program, in Canada - to buy votes.

/End Rant

