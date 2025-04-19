Advanced Polling in effect, lineups at the polls longer than ever witnessed in Canadian History, it’s only Today that Mark Carney and the Liberals have unleashed the fury of their Economic Pathway for Canadians…

No Balanced Budget until 2045?

AYFKM?

This is literally worse than imagining that the Budget will Balance Itself!

And…

From an Economist?

I mean…

By now, Canadians are used to watching Liberal leaders toss around billions as if Monopoly money flows from the Peace Tower. But Mark Carney, the supposed “grown-up in the room,” has just shattered any illusion that he’s the responsible one at the table.

In the latest Liberal platform rollout, Carney promised nearly $130 billion in new measures over four years — a move that, when combined with existing spending plans, adds a jaw-dropping $225 billion to Canada’s already ballooning federal debt. This isn’t just imprudent — it’s economic malpractice.

And let’s not forget, this isn’t coming from a part-time drama teacher. This is Mark Carney — the former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. A man who, on paper, should understand that debt and deficits aren’t abstract theories, but real burdens passed on to future generations. Yet here he is, throwing fiscal caution to the wind with more reckless abandon than Justin Trudeau ever managed with his “sunny ways.”

A Dangerous Dose of Delusion

Carney called this platform “prudent with people’s hard-earned tax dollars” — as if adding a quarter-trillion dollars to the national debt is the new definition of restraint.

One of the marquee pledges? A 1% cut to the lowest federal tax bracket, dropping it from 15% to 14%. While that sounds like a modest win for working Canadians, the real cost is anything but: $22 billion over four years — paid for with borrowed money. It’s a shiny giveaway wrapped in fiscal irresponsibility.

On the defense front, the Liberals now want to increase military spending by $18 billion, finally waking up to global threats after years of neglect. This includes everything from raises and housing for CAF members to long-overdue modernization and recruitment reforms — noble goals, no doubt, but late and politically motivated. The Liberals have ignored defense for a decade, but now that NATO is watching and war is trending, they’re throwing money at the problem and hoping no one notices the hypocrisy.

Worse Than Trudeau?

Let’s be clear: Justin Trudeau’s time in office saw deficits explode, services falter, and fiscal anchors snapped like twigs. But Trudeau never claimed to be an economist. Carney does — and that makes this all the more damning.

This is not the cool-headed central banker Canadians were promised. This is a politician trying to outspend Trudeau in an election year, cloaking vote-buying in economic jargon and calling it “vision.”

The Bottom Line

Carney’s plan is not a blueprint for prosperity — it’s a roadmap to fiscal ruin. If Trudeau was the wide-eyed idealist who believed budgets balanced themselves, Carney is the cold, calculated number-cruncher who knows they don’t… and spends anyway.

Canada doesn’t need another “visionary” with a blank cheque. It needs leadership with a grip on reality — and a respect for taxpayers that goes beyond pandering soundbites.

Because if this is what “responsible” leadership looks like, we’re in deeper trouble than we thought.

