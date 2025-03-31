Incumbent and Liberal Candidate - Paul Chiang is a 28 year veteran of the Police force…but had a “ terrible lapse in judgement”, when he tried to encourage people to turn in his political rival to the Chinese Consulate.

But it’s all okay, says Carney, Chiang issued a couple of apologies.

What?

“I’m sorry I encouraged others to kidnap you to be turned over to the Chinese Consulate, to be extradited back to Beijing to be jailed for life or executed”.

What kind of apology would be acceptable here?

But larger questions remain…

How can people feel safe?

How can Chiang be an effective representative for his community, if he’s already tried to have one dissident kidnapped?

It literally can’t happen.

This isn’t an exaggeration in saying that you should be completely horrified by this happening in Canada…because where there is smoke, there is FIRE!

And it’s already been known to happen, right here on Canadian Soil.

3 people, that they KNOW OF, have been plucked off of the streets in Canada and sent to China to answer for…who the hell even knows what?

IF these are legitimate arrests, why isn’t the Government of China working with the Government of Canada, to use proper procedure in requesting the extradition of citizens?

This cannot be explained, which is why…after Chiang apologized, Joe Tay - Conservative Candidate and VICTIM issued the following statement, TODAY!

This is the definition of Foreign Interference.

Again, it’s by speculation that the NDA signed by all Federal Party Leaders, with the exception of Poilievre, that Chiang was named in the NSICOP report, which is why absolutely none who’d signed this NDA are speaking out.

I believe:

Every Liberal Candidate should be…as it taints the entire party.

Every other Candidate running for a seat in the House of Commons Should be shouting their condemnation for this, screaming for Paul to be arrested for his crimes…

Because this is clearly hostile intentions against our country, rule of law and democracy.

But we can’t even get the Newly Elected Leader of the Federal Liberals to pull support for Chiang’s candidacy.

And we can’t even get Carney to issue a statement regarding China having Bounties put onto Canadian Citizens, or people who’d fled here to escape from this exact thing.

This is disgusting!

