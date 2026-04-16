[Full Article - Haver Episode below - check out the Big Picture for a Special Event - next week]

I want you to think about something for a second...Carney stood at that podium - fresh off an “election” - and told us Canadians had spoken.

Mark Carney looked into the cameras and called it a mandate. Then told us he had no conflicts of interest.

Let’s look at what both of those claims are actually made of.

The mandate first:

Five Members of Parliament who crossed the floor, as in…elected officials who were sent to Parliament under a different banner - by constituents who voted for a completely different platform.

They walked across that aisle and handed their support to Carney a single year after they were elected…most standing against Carney within days before making this crossing.

Their constituents had zero say in that decision.

The people who put them in those seats were left out in the cold while their representatives switched jerseys mid-game.

Then the byelections...

Three of them, all held in ridings so reliably Liberal that calling them competitive would be generous.

Carney’s team won those the way you win a game when you’re playing against yourself.

These were mere formalities dressed up as democracy.

Mark says that adds up to a mandate.

NOW...

let’s talk about the no conflicts claim.

Carney spent years in a senior leadership role at Brookfield Asset Management, not as a passive investor nor a board token…Embedded near the top of one of Canada’s largest private asset managers.

While he was there, Brookfield was collecting government contracts.

The public procurement record shows Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions - BGIS - received $16.6 billion in federal contract awards across 719 separate awards, from the same federal government that Carney now leads.

CPC MP Michael Cooper stood up in committee and put the other side of this on the record.

Testimony from a tax avoidance expert placed Brookfield’s use of offshore structures in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands at over $6.5 billion in Canadian taxes avoided in just 5 years.

Check it:

As in...Brookfield walked through the front door and collected $16.6 billion in government contracts from Canadian taxpayers...while critics and expert testimony before the House say those same profits were being routed through offshore structures to reduce what Brookfield owed back in.

Now...consider what Carney was doing while all of that sat in the public record...telling Canadians it was time to sacrifice.

Issuing a GST rebate to 11 million people to soften the economic pinch - while charging almost $750,000 for a single flight - just the catering - on the public dime.

No conflicts of interest.

He said so himself.

The public record is right there.

Tax Evasion and the sacrifices being made come from YOU…and this is what Carney believes that Canadians gave him a mandate on.

Haver breaks it down here:

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

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