At some point, even the most die-hard Liberal-Only voters are going to have to come to terms with one of two realities.

Either:

Mark Carney is part of a global cabal hell-bent on hollowing out Canada; or He’s exactly as incompetent as he appears.

However…both come with an admission that they’d been duped, so may take some time.

Before he became Prime Minister, I was repeatedly told by left-leaning supporters that Carney’s worldly presence and financial brilliance would pull Canada back from the cliff Trudeau gleefully shoved us off.

No explanation ever followed.

Even when asked.

They just parroted the Liberal-approved, taxpayer-funded legacy media headlines that conveniently ignored Carney’s abysmal performance in the UK, or the small but inconvenient fact that Mark Carney was the economic whisperer in Justin Trudeau’s ear for five years before Trudeau Jr. took his ceremonial walk in the snow.

And even before the 2025 federal election - when Canadians were instructed to hate Trump and then Trump endorsed Carney, did that cause even a moment of cognitive friction - with these mental midgets?

Of course not.

Instead, they dutifully nodded along to the “best man to deal with Trump” narrative, despite the two ideas being completely incompatible.

At that time, I’d assembled and dispatched a search party for supportive logic - but critical thinking was nowhere to be found.

Wild times, my friends.

Wild times.

And now, in the same way the liberals believe that Trudeau Gave Alberta a Pipeline, some believe Carney “threw Alberta a bone” by lifting EV tariffs on China, framed as a benevolent act to get Beijing to remove its boot from the neck of our agricultural sector, particularly canola…

But that’s not really what happened.

Or at least, not the whole story.

What many people have conveniently forgotten or were never fully aware of, is that China’s counter-tariffs on canola and other Canadian exports were a direct consequence of Liberal incompetence - specifically, the Carney-advised Trudeau government’s total lack of foresight.

The so-called “green transition” had them divesting CPP funds from stable, sensible investments and dumping them into “renewables” and I’m using that term very loosely.

As part of that brilliant plan, portions of the Canada Pension Plan were invested in EV manufacturers based in China.

But then came the optics problem.

After plunging Canadians tens of billions into debt to subsidize EVs and EV manufacturing in Ontario (under the guise that this was “an investment”, despite no ROI for 20 years - meant to “create jobs” that ended up with Koreans being imported to take those jobs), the Liberals - with Chrystia Freeland still at Finance - made the single worst move you can make for an investment…they slapped tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Which resulted in the CPP-linked investments cratering.

No Shit, Sherlock!

And of course, Beijing responded, slapped 100% counter-tariffs on Canadian canola.

It was amateur-hour economics - under Trudeau and advised by Carney at the cost of Export and GDP for the largest net contributor to Equalization Payments - Alberta.

I know this is a lot to take in or reabsorb, but there really is a lot more to this.

Enter Ontario Premier - Doug Ford.

Who I’d say, is losing his mind…but that chicken flew the coup months ago when dipstick Doug was dumping out Crown Royal - in response for parent company - Diageo - deciding to close its bottling plant in Ontario and moving stateside.

And…where Ford still has a ban on US manufactured liquor and spirits - even refusing to sell them with proceeds going to charity.

Moving right along…

It is without a doubt that Trump Tariffs has kicked the Canadian Auto-manufacturing sector in the short-pants - which has upset Doug, even further…

Then came the gut punch, when Stellantis invested $13 Billion into manufacturing in the United States - despite taking $15 Billion in Subsidies from Canada - with no actual guarantees to build anything…all hell was set to and in fact did, bust loose.

In an effort to try and save face, or something…Doug’s attempt at “diplomacy” with Trump was a predictable and spectacular failure.

Approved by Carney, Doug dropped $75 Million Taxpayer Clams on a commercial, played in Republican Stronghold States - misquoting Regan, resulting in the complete collapse in trade negotiations between Canada and our Largest Trade Partner - the United States.

Which…brings us to speed and current.

In, what the Liberals call - A Strategic Partnership - which is translation for Canada, the only country to Not Solidify a Trade Deal with Trump and having run out of other countries to deal with - inked a deal with China where Carney Dumped the EV tariffs while also including an agreement to import up to 49,000 Chinese EVs per year, by 2030 - calling this, “an opportunity for Ontario” - hammers in the final nails into the Canadian Auto-manufacturing Sector.

Even the Carney ball-sac coddling Doug doesn’t see this as an opportunity and has launched a tirade, that is akin to his $75 Million Ads in the US:

If you’re not hysterically laughing at this…read it again, because you should be.

Yes, this is tragic for Canada - but being tragic and hysterical are not mutually exclusive at this point in time.

Recapping:

Failing to be the “Best Man to Deal with Trump Tariffs” - seeing an additional 5 tariffs added since becoming Prime Minister of Canada;

Most likely recommending CPP Funds to being invested into EV’s, in China;

Most likely ALSO being behind the Stellantis “investment” that had no ROI and came with exactly ZERO binding guarantees that they would actually build anything here;

Most likely ALSO being behind the original Chinese EV Tariffs;

Watching helplessly as Stellantis abandons Canadian Manufacturing and heads south;

Despite war cries of “Buy Canadian” and “We’ll be our own Best Customer”;

Abandoned the Chinese EV tariffs and paved the way for EV Spy Cars, from China;

Carney completely knee-capped what was once a part of the backbone of the Ontario Economy, the Auto-Manufacturing Sector - only for that self-inflicted wound to be cynically repackaged as a talking point: “But Carney got China to remove the tariffs for Alberta.”

That line will be used as divisive disdain by easterners and anti-separation voices alike, even as the broader wreckage becomes impossible to ignore…it’s just easier for them to grasp on to their reality, than admit that they’d been duped.

