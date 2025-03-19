Yesterday, Hot on the Campaign Trail, despite not actually calling an election…

Our Unelected Prime Minister, who doesn’t even have a seat in Parliament, made a couple of large promises to buy some votes in Iqaluit - “addressing growing threats to the Arctic’s sovereignty and advancing “Reconciliation”.

“Reconciliation”, is the word that Canadians have come to accept as setting pallets worth of Taxpayer Funds on fire, to buy votes…whereas, you probably aren’t even aware that the Arctic’s Sovereignty was even under attack.

Mostly, because it’s not…and even if it were?

Moving right along…

In protecting sovereignty across land, air and sea…Carney Promised $420 Million so that the Canadian Armed Forces can be better placed to defend Canada’s Arctic presence and sovereignty.

With a Canadian Armed Forces that is being diminished by aging out forces and not being replenished with new, our current shortfall on troops being around 16.5% or 16,500 troops.

This, while over the years, the CAF has weakened its standards for applicants and used a 3B’s approach to try and seem more appealing to the Canadian Youth:

3 B’s being, ‘beards, boots and buds'…where clean-shaven is no longer a requirement and yup, buds refers to smoking dope.

Because why would we expect our military to be alert at all times and be able to don a mask if required, right?

And when this failed in 2019 and a lot of the CAF left due to COVID Vaccination requirements…this year they’ve decided to let a little more rope out.

Maj.-Gen. Scott Malcolm, the military's surgeon general, says the forces will now consider applicants with "any and all conditions" for enrolment, including ADHD, anxiety and asthma.

In addition to lowering physical standards, we may now be putting munitions in the hands of dope smokers, with physical or mental deficiencies and dropping them into the Arctic.

What could go wrong, hey?

Now…of course this isn’t all Carney’s fault. Lack of funding and loosened policy for our CAF falls in the hands of Justin Trudeau…where toxic masculinity was discouraged and tampons were put into the CAF Men’s Washrooms to be more inclusive, while Canadians watched $20 Billion go towards funding military support in the Ukraine.

However…the reason that I do mention this is because as a part of Carney’s visit, Carney said that Canada is going to partner with Australia to develop advanced Over-the-Horizon Radar Technology, to the tune of $6 Billion bucks, to provide early warning radar coverage from threats to the Arctic.

Uhhhhhhhhmmmmmmmmm.

Don’t get me wrong here…this may not be a terrible idea, but if we haven’t a troop to respond, that isn’t kicked back with a bag of Doritos playing [insert game of choice here], what’s the point?

To signal us that we’re all going to die, right before it happens?

Bravo.

Brilliant.

Keep this in mind because if you don’t think we are lacking in ability to respond…after cancelling Harper’s F-35s, in 2015…only to sign a contract in 2023 to buy F-35s…to now, Carney reconsidering this F-35 Purchase because, Orange Man Bad…

Despite having already paid for 16 of them, we haven’t received any…and now it looks like we may not.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has already ceased operations in Cold Lake, a year ago, due to the retirement of the CT-155 Hawk aircraft.

Meaning…

We have no Air Force much to speak of;

Struggling with onboarding New Troops;

No Training for them when we can find them;

And No Planes for them to fly!

All this to drop $6 Billion on an early detection system and $420 Million to “defend Canada’s Arctic presence and sovereignty”.

In addition to this…Carney is going to set more cash on fire by announcing over $253 Million in NEW support to build a stronger economy across Nunavut.

New being the operative word…because, despite not qualifying for ‘Transfer Payments’, Nunavut already receives around $1.5 Billion Taxpayer dollars for their just approximately 41,000 population - or around $36,600 per person be them man/woman/and child.

While I can appreciate that living remote and in the Arctic will definitely see a higher cost of living…a family of 4 rakes in around $140,000 in subsidies by Taxpayers, ALREADY!

Add to this, the employment rate in Nunavut - according to 2023 statistics, was 53.9%, where Inuit’s are only 44.7% of the workforce, balanced out by Non-Inuit’s at 89.6%.

Meaning…there are almost as many people NOT WORKING as ARE WORKING, while the rest of Canadians who DO WORK are funding them $36,600 per person.

They only represent 1 federal seat in Parliament, which is still 1 more seat than Carney actually sits in…

But are going to get another $6.7 Billion, including an additional $253 Million/year tacked onto their existing $1.5 Billion…to buy 1 supportive seat in the HoC.

While polling shows that axing Trudeau has made the Liberal Party more favorable…Carney isn’t taking any chances.

And he doesn’t care how much of your money he needs to spend to keep in power.

Prior to calling an election, Carney shouldn’t have actually made this trip. He has no Mandate to make these promises and as these are only commitments, this is campaigning on your tax dollar to buy votes with more of your tax dollars…

How do you feel about all of this?

