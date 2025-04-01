In a situation that couldn’t possibly be more misguided…

Following the Peoples Republic of China - putting out a bounty on a Conservative Candidate, further to be encouraged by an Incumbent Liberal MP and Candidate, Paul Chiang…

Mark Carney has decided to further push the envelope on Diversity and Inclusion.

Having a Vacant Riding in Calgary Confederation, Thomas Keeper was dropped for failing to disclose that he’s a wife beater - story broken by Keean Bexte, from Far-Right Media - Countersignal…

And with Edmonton needing to replace 3 people named Randy, sitting in a single Left leaning Edmonton Riding…

Where else could De Facto Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Carney go to quickly vet 2 candidates for immediate replacement?

If you guessed China, you’d be correct.

2 names, that may be somewhat unfamiliar to you, showed up turning in their intentions to run…unrecognizable because they were also not donning their biocontainment suits:

Xiangguo Qiu and her biologist husband Keding Cheng.

Because of a sensitivity issue created by alleged wife beater Keeper, Xiangguo will be running in the Calgary riding, her husband in Edmonton.

Because the investigation into the Winnipeg Lab Leak situation was shut down in 2021 for the last federal ‘snap election’, despite 623 partially redacted pages of evidentiary documents, they’ve never been formerly charged with any crimes on Canadian Soil.

But given their apparent commitment to excellence and being in full support of the Peoples Republic of Canada, “Everybody deserves a second chance”, stated Carney in a closed media event with CBC’s, Rosie Barton.

Carney granting Rosemary this exclusive interview on his new candidates was apparently meant to be an olive branch from a previous unhinged retort by Mark at a Media Event, where he’d suggested that she should “look deep inside herself” as her statements were apparently coming from “a conflict of ill will”.

When she’d questioned him about his investments being a possible ‘conflict of interest’.

Of course, you remember back to when Trudeau and the Liberals became an international embarrassment, back in Q4 of 2024 - where, without any actual evidence, Minister Joly announced that they were kicking out Indian Diplomats for an assassination of career criminal, international terrorist - who was wanted by Interpol and already on Canadian and American No-Fly Lists, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Liberals, under Carney are no longer going to rule by this same iron fist, but will be more inclusive and welcoming with open arms.

“Innocent until Proven Guilty”, Mark says, after reiterating that he’s not “This is a judicial process”, while clarifying that he’s “not a judge, not a lawyer, not a constitutional expert” but that he’s “committed to ensure that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms are respected in this country”.

Which…you will have to admit is a Refreshing Take, by the Liberal Government.

A few short years ago, “Inciting Mischief”, was an offense that seen Canadians dragged off the streets in cuffs by overly eager Jackboot authority, bank accounts seized, vehicles damaged…punishable by a recommendation of 10 years in prison and a $5k fine…

Where as now…Inciting hostage taking for ransom by a dictatorship, of a rival candidate, for ransom - to be flown back and imprisoned for life or executed, without due process - over a YouTube Channel…

And People who knowingly broke every rule in the book regarding stealing information and Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) viruses from Canada’s secure labs, where the investigation was hammered closed by a Snap Election in 2021, was shut down…

Are perfectly legitimate Candidates for the New and Improved - Liberal Party of Canada!

Happy April Fools Day, YakkStackers!

And good luck in sorting fact from fiction in this mockery of the mockery of the Canadian Democracy and Justice System.

