A standalone look at the Pathways carbon capture and storage agreement signed July 13, 2026 by Alberta, the federal government, and the Oil Sands Alliance. $16.5 billion for the development phase alone.

Carbon Capture. Carney. And Conflicts of Interest.

Canada emits 1.4% of the planet’s greenhouse gases, fourteen times the landmass of Texas, already home to the largest natural carbon capture system on Earth. Into that picture: a $16.5 billion carbon capture deal that’s never once worked anywhere it’s been tried, while Toronto wakes up today with the worst air quality on the planet from wildfire smoke. Financed in a country where 35% of kids are missing meals and homelessness is up 303% in six years. And the Prime Minister approving the tax credits behind it spent his career at a firm with $1.3 billion riding on this exact technology.

Yesterday we showed you one of the provincial partners Alberta is building this pipeline with. Today, we’re looking at one of the conditions attached to the deal itself. The piece everybody keeps calling a climate solution.

Monday, Alberta, Ottawa, and five of the biggest oil sands companies in the country signed an agreement to move forward with what they’re calling the Pathways Project. It’s the centrepiece of the political bargain behind Alberta’s next wave of pipelines. The condition that’s supposed to make the whole thing acceptable.

Here’s the number. $16.5 billion, for the development phase alone.

So today we’re asking one question. Why.

Let’s start with the scale of the problem this is supposedly solving.

Global greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 were approximately 53.2 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent. China alone accounted for roughly 29% of that. China, the United States, and India together produce about half of everything the planet emits in a year.

Canada’s share? Approximately 1.4%. Around 685 megatonnes annually. We are the second-largest country on Earth by landmass, and roughly the 12th-largest greenhouse gas emitter. Behind countries a fraction of our size.

Now put that beside Texas. One American state. Texas emitted roughly 670 megatonnes of CO2 in 2023. Functionally the same number as all of Canada.

If Texas were its own country, it would rank among the largest emitters on Earth. One state, matching one country. And Canada is 14 times larger by landmass.

Roughly 60% of this country is boreal forest. About 1.2 billion acres of it. The largest intact boreal forest on Earth.

Trees perform a remarkably complicated piece of carbon capture technology. They pull carbon dioxide from the air. They use sunlight to do it. They turn it into wood. And they do it for free.

So remember the scale. Second-largest country on Earth. 1.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Roughly the 12th-largest contributor. And already home to the largest natural carbon capture system on the planet.

Which brings us back to our question. Why.

Carbon capture in Canada is starting to look like a solution desperately searching for a problem large enough to justify the invoice. And that invoice is $16.5 billion.

Pathways is a CO2 transportation network. Over 650 kilometres of new pipeline. Carbon dioxide captured at oil sands facilities in northeast Alberta would move to a storage hub near Cold Lake, then get injected between 1,000 and 2,000 metres underground into a sandstone formation.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the government expects 13.9 megatonnes of cumulative emissions reductions by 2030. The carbon capture piece alone is projected to reach 4.2 megatonnes a year by 2030, and potentially 62 megatonnes a year by 2050, if the infrastructure gets fully built out.

Projected. Expected. Potentially. If fully built. Remember those words. We’re coming back to them.

Because carbon capture isn’t new. We’ve been trying it for decades, which means we don’t have to imagine how it performs. We can look at how it has.

Shute Creek, Wyoming. Commissioned by ExxonMobil in 1986. Over 35 years, the facility hit its target capture rate in only a handful of them. On average, it fell short by roughly 36%.

Gorgon, off the coast of Western Australia. One of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in the world. Chevron committed to injecting at least 80% of the CO2 that would otherwise be vented. Over the first five years, the actual result came in roughly 50% below target. Corroded valves. Excess water in the pipeline.

The problems got serious enough that in January 2021, the Western Australian government ordered the project to capture less carbon. Think about that for a second. A carbon capture project, ordered to capture less carbon, because the carbon capture system was having problems.

Snøhvit, off northern Norway, found less underground storage capacity than planners expected. Then a fire shut the whole facility down for over 18 months.

And we don’t even have to leave Alberta to find the same pattern. Shell’s Quest project, right here in this province. Shell’s own reporting shows the cost per tonne of CO2 avoided rising from $34.70 in 2016 to $62.54 in 2023. An increase of roughly 80%. Total cost per tonne climbed from $118 to $157 over the same stretch.

Shell’s own annual report cites the reasons. Erroneous pressure gauge readings. Increasingly frequent pump seal failures. Fouling in the heat exchangers. These aren’t hypothetical risks buried in an environmental assessment. They’re documented maintenance problems at a project that’s already operating.

The Alberta Carbon Trunk Line tells the same story. Operating cost per tonne avoided went from $30.44 in 2020 to $49.25 in 2023. Over 60% higher. And that’s with the project only assuming 2% annual inflation, a number analysts say almost certainly understates what this actually costs to run.

Here’s where it gets worse. Because it isn’t just that these projects keep missing their targets. The targets themselves were never independently verified numbers to begin with. They’re projections. Estimates of what a facility should be able to do, not records of what one consistently does.

Researcher Mark Kalegha pulled together the real-world capture rates across more than a dozen operating projects. Coal power. Natural gas. Hydrogen. Fertilizer. Steel. Ethanol.

The industry’s own standard claim is 95% capture or higher. The best-performing real facility in that entire dataset hit 78%. Most came in well below that. The Century Plant captured as little as 10% of what was promised.

Let that sit for a second. The single best real-world result in Kalegha’s survey still falls short of the floor the industry uses to sell these projects in the first place.

And there’s a deeper problem underneath all of it. Energy scholar Vaclav Smil lays out the actual physics. The mass of carbon dioxide produced by burning oil is more than three times the mass of the oil itself, which means a capture system built to handle Canada’s oil and gas emissions needs pipeline and storage infrastructure as large as, or larger than, the infrastructure used to produce the oil and gas in the first place.

Smil’s own comparison, using Princeton University’s net-zero modelling, found that achieving real mass-scale carbon capture in the United States would require a brand new pipeline and storage industry handling more volume every year than current American crude oil production. An industry that took over 160 years and trillions of dollars to build the first time.

We spent more than a century building the infrastructure to produce and transport fossil fuels. Now we’re being asked to fund a second infrastructure system of comparable scale, just to collect the waste stream created by the first one.

So here’s the actual question nobody at Monday’s signing ceremony answered. Not how many megatonnes Pathways is designed to capture. Every project we just walked through was also designed to hit a number. The question is who checks, independently, after the money is spent, whether it actually did.

Because right now, the only numbers attached to Pathways are the same kind of projected, industry-modelled targets that Shute Creek, Gorgon, Snøhvit, Quest, and the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line were all built around too. Every single one of those came up short. Some by half.

Remember the line from the top of the show. The condition that’s supposed to make pipelines possible. Look closer, and it may actually be the condition making them impossible to finance privately.

The West Coast pipeline expansion already showed us the structure. Once private sponsors worked through what the increased industrial carbon price and the Pathways commitment would actually cost them, the economics stopped working. Ottawa stepped in. The federal government is now carrying roughly 90% of that project through the Crown corporation Trans Mountain, at a price tag somewhere between $35 and $44 billion.

And the Northern Shield Corridor? Energy economist Richard Masson described that structure plainly this week. His words: what we’ve got is a government-funded pipeline, with Pembina contributing some expertise. Pembina’s actual stake is 10%.

Two different pipelines. The same pattern. Add the climate conditions. Watch private capital retreat. Then bring in the taxpayer to make the numbers work. That isn’t carbon capture saving a pipeline. That’s carbon capture helping make a pipeline unfinanceable, and taxpayers being called in to save the carbon capture requirement.

Now ask yourself another question. If carbon capture worked reliably, affordably, and at scale, why has Canada only ever built it in two provinces?

Alberta has Quest and the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line. Saskatchewan has Boundary Dam, the coal-fired project SaskPower built specifically to prove this technology out, and it has repeatedly missed its own emissions-reduction targets since it opened.

That’s the Canadian track record. Alberta and Saskatchewan. Two oil and gas producing provinces with an economic reason to want this technology to look like it’s working.

Not Ontario. Not Quebec. Not the Maritimes. Even under Ottawa’s own expanded tax credit rules from this spring, permanent storage only qualifies in jurisdictions that can demonstrate at least 95% permanent storage. Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan are the only provinces even in that conversation, and British Columbia, despite being technically eligible, doesn’t have a large-scale project built.

And worldwide, most of the history of carbon capture isn’t even climate storage. It’s enhanced oil recovery, captured CO2 pumped underground to force more oil out of aging wells. Which raises an uncomfortable question of its own. If the captured carbon is being used to produce more oil that eventually gets refined and burned, what exactly are we measuring?

Now compare that to the system Canada already has.

Carbon capture technology exists in two provinces. The boreal forest stretches across 10 provinces and territories. Coast to coast. Yukon. The Northwest Territories. British Columbia. Alberta. Saskatchewan. Manitoba. Ontario. Quebec. Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the 1990s, Canada’s boreal forest removed an average of 160 megatonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every single year. Not projected. Not expected. Not potentially. It happened.

Place that beside Pathways. 4.2 megatonnes a year by 2030. The forest, simply functioning as a healthy carbon sink, was already removing roughly 38 times that amount in the 1990s. Even the most optimistic 2050 target, 62 megatonnes a year, a number no comparable project on Earth has ever hit, still falls short of what the forest was already doing three decades ago.

The same companies calling themselves stewards of environmental stewardship would rather spend $16.5 billion building a 650-kilometre pipeline than actually be stewards of the 60% of this country’s landmass that already has the proven capacity to pull 160 megatonnes of CO2 out of the air, every single year, for free.

And this isn’t abstract. It isn’t a 1990s memory or a 2050 projection. This is this morning.

As of today, Toronto’s air quality is ranked the worst in the world. Worse than Kinshasa. Worse than Delhi. Particulate matter is sitting at nearly 23 times the World Health Organization’s guideline. The cause is wildfire smoke, drifting down from northwestern Ontario.

Canada’s largest city has the worst air on the planet today, because of the same wildfires that are capable of dumping close to a billion tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere in a bad year. No 2030 target. No 2050 projection. No 650-kilometre pipeline required. Fire. Forest. Carbon. Today. And none of it has anything to do with a pipeline in Alberta.

Some people say future generations will look back at the decisions made during this period of climate alarmism and shake their heads. We agree. But before you picture that future generation, look at the one already here.

35% of Canadian children are living in food-insecure households. 2.2 million Canadians visit a food bank every month. Unsheltered homelessness has risen more than 300% in six years. Say that last one again. Three hundred percent.

And into this Canada, we are committing billions of dollars to a technology whose basic concept is as old as the planet. Rocks have been storing carbon underground since before humans existed. The technology isn’t revolutionary. The invoice is.

$16.5 billion, for a development phase, for projects built around capture rates the real world repeatedly fails to reach, to address a 1.4% share of global emissions, in a country already sitting on one of the largest natural carbon sinks on Earth.

That money doesn’t come from nowhere. It comes from the same fiscal room that isn’t feeding those children. The same government balance sheet that isn’t housing those people. Every dollar borrowed or redirected toward a technology with this track record had another possible use, here, today, for Canadians already struggling.

Nobody signing Monday’s agreement said any of that out loud. Arithmetic doesn’t need their permission.

So if the climate math doesn’t explain it, and the performance record doesn’t explain it, and the economics require taxpayers just to make these projects financeable, and actual stewardship doesn’t explain it either, what does?

Follow the money.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spent years at Brookfield Asset Management, ultimately as Vice Chair. When he became Prime Minister, his financial disclosures showed roughly $6.8 million US in unexercised Brookfield stock options. Those assets went into a blind trust, and Carney agreed to a formal conflict-of-interest screen with the Ethics Commissioner, one his own chief of staff and Canada’s top public servant are responsible for policing. A Brookfield executive has already been called before a parliamentary ethics committee to answer questions about his corporate ties.

Here’s the part that should have come up on Monday and didn’t. Brookfield isn’t a diversified fund that happens to touch energy. It’s one of the largest institutional investors in carbon capture technology on the planet, and it has already put real money into this exact sector, in this exact province.

March 2022. Entropy Incorporated, a Calgary-based carbon capture company majority owned by Advantage Energy, entered into a $300 million investment agreement with Brookfield Renewable. The money came through Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund, and it went straight into scaling up Entropy’s carbon capture technology, including its Glacier project, right here in Alberta.

That fund closed in June 2022 at $15 billion, the largest private fund ever raised for the net-zero transition at the time. The same fund also committed an initial $500 million, with up to $500 million more at agreed milestones, to a company called LanzaTech, which turns captured industrial carbon into fuel and consumer products. Up to $1 billion, into carbon capture and conversion, from a single Brookfield fund.

Then, in October 2025, eight months before this Pathways deal got signed, Brookfield closed a second fund. $20 billion. The largest energy-transition fund ever raised, again, breaking its own record. Carbon capture is named explicitly in Brookfield’s own materials as a core piece of that strategy.

So let’s be precise about what we can and can’t say. Entropy and Advantage Energy are not part of the five-company Pathways Alliance that signed Monday’s deal. We could not find a documented Brookfield equity stake in the Pathways project itself, or in the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, where the outside investor on record is the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, not Brookfield. We are not going to stand here and tell you Brookfield owns a piece of this specific pipeline, because we can’t prove it, and we don’t say things we can’t back up.

Here’s what we can prove, on the record, with names and dollar figures attached. The Prime Minister of Canada spent his career at a firm that has already committed up to $1.3 billion to carbon capture and carbon conversion companies, including a $300 million bet on an Alberta CCS company built on the exact same technology as Pathways, funded by the same kind of fund that just raised $20 billion for more of the same. That firm still holds Carney’s stock options in a blind trust. And that firm’s own public fundraising materials tell investors, in plain language, that carbon capture is exactly where money like this is supposed to go next.

We can’t draw a straight line from Brookfield’s balance sheet to this specific pipeline. We can draw a very straight line from Brookfield to carbon capture as a sector, from Brookfield to Mark Carney, and from Mark Carney’s government to the incentive structure that just made this deal possible. That isn’t proof of wrongdoing. It’s a conflict question. And on a $16.5 billion agreement involving a technology sector the Prime Minister’s former employer has invested heavily in, it’s a question Canadians deserve to have answered.

Here’s the Big Picture.

Monday, Alberta, Ottawa, and five oil sands giants signed a $16.5 billion agreement, built around a technology being sold as the climate condition necessary to make Alberta’s next wave of pipelines acceptable.

Canada produces 1.4% of global emissions, and already sits on the largest natural carbon capture system on Earth, a boreal forest that removed 160 megatonnes of CO2 a year in the 1990s, for free, more than Pathways promises to capture even in its most optimistic 2050 scenario.

Every real-world project we looked at missed its targets, cost more than projected, and needed government money to survive. Only two provinces have ever built one at scale.

Carbon capture isn’t making these pipelines affordable. It’s part of why private capital keeps walking away from them, which is how the taxpayer keeps ending up behind Trans Mountain and behind Northern Shield both.

And while Ottawa prepares billions for artificial carbon infrastructure, the natural infrastructure we already own is burning. Toronto is breathing the smoke this morning. 35% of Canadian children are missing meals. Homelessness is up 300% in six years.

Follow it one step further, and the Prime Minister approving the incentive structure spent his career at a firm with up to $1.3 billion riding on this exact technology.

Carbon capture was sold as the solution that makes Alberta’s pipelines possible. The ledger says it’s closer to the condition that makes them unfinanceable, with the Canadian taxpayer handed the bill to fix the problem the condition created.

That’s not stewardship. Based on the track record, it’s hard to call it a climate solution either.

It’s a subsidy. Wrapped in a pipeline. Buried two thousand metres underground.