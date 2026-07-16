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Cees's avatar
Cees
12h

Last year, in email conversation with a US scientist, I asked him how he thought about carbon capture and storage. Here is his reply:

Dear Cees,

There are several problems with carbon capture:

1 The cost to capture all human CO2 would far exceed America total national budget. So Carbon

Capture is going nowhere.

2 And, of course, capturing carbon produces more CO2.

3 Nature controls the CO2 level. So, when we capture carbon, nature adds more carbon to restore

the CO2 level.

4 Human CO2 has little effect on the CO2 level, so carbon capture is a waste of money.

5 The CO2 level does not control the climate anyway.

6 The sun minus the reflection of clouds controls the Earth's temperature.

7 The Earth's temperature controls the CO2 level.

8 We can't control nature.

So, carbon capture may be the stupidest thing humans have ever done.

Sincerely,

Ed

Notice point #3. There is equilibrium in the atmosphere between temperature and CO2.

Higher temperature will cause a higher CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, what we have seen in the last several decades. If you take CO2 out the atmosphere it will be replenished by oceans and soil to get back to equilibrium. Completely useless to store carbon underground. Let nature do is work, that worked for millions of years.

Point #5. CCS is useless for climate control. Nature does this.

Carney is a white collar criminal.

What I mean is this:

A white-collar criminal is a professional who commits financially motivated, nonviolent crimes like fraud, embezzlement, insider trading, or money laundering. Driven by deceit and abuse of trust rather than physical force, these offenses are typically carried out by individuals or businesses for financial gain.

Carbon taxes, carbon pricing, carbon trading and carbon storage are all criminal ways to make money extracted from economy and the population. Nothing will do anything for his other fraud: Climate change or Boiling Earth.

And the pipeline? He can stick that in his ass, all the way to where a normal person has his brain.

The other end of the pipeline is for Danielle Smith. She is just as corrupt as Carney.

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JJ88's avatar
JJ88
16h

Europe has been moving towards renewable energy for decades and wants to move away from fossil fuel dependence. They are not taking socialism, and communism seriously. Before WW2, Europe did not take fascism seriously, and fell for the lies. They have state welfare capitalism, and if war ever happens, they will be extremely vulnerable importing oil and gas.

Rough count: Out of ~30–35 democratic European countries, only 1–3 (primarily Norway, sometimes Denmark/UK depending on the year and metrics) do not have to import oil net. The rest (~90%+) do. This vulnerability drives strategic reserves, diversification, and energy transition efforts.

In a major war or supply disruption, this dependence on imports (via sea lanes or pipelines) would be a significant logistical and security challenge for most.

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