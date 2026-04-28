Cancel Culture Meets with Haver Uplay...
We've seen this before.
A lot of you know why I started this substack to begin with.
And I’m sad to say that it is happening again.
In this day and age, this is pretty disgusting.
Yet…here we are.
I’m going to be making some changes…because I have to.
I’ve laid it all out here:
What a pathetic, sad, evil world .....no wonder history repeats itself.
Might be better off living in a country like Russia or Japan.
Yeah, a lot of BS, for sure. What are they so afraid of, or angry about?