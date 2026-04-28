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Bonnie Matheson's avatar
Bonnie Matheson
6h

What a pathetic, sad, evil world .....no wonder history repeats itself.

Might be better off living in a country like Russia or Japan.

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Dr Joanny Liu's avatar
Dr Joanny Liu
6h

Yeah, a lot of BS, for sure. What are they so afraid of, or angry about?

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