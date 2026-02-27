Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cees's avatar
Cees
8h

Yes, Sheldon, it's time!

Reply
Share
Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
8h

Perhaps if the new food labels (which Dr. Charlebois, the Food Professor, writes about here https://agrifoodanalyticslab.substack.com/p/the-magnifying-glass-effect-can-labels?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web) were to include mention of Canada's abysmal healthcare - for Canadians - as a reminder to make smart food choices? "If you get sick from eating this, good luck finding a doctor."

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture