Appreciating that most active Albertans are out, trying to divorce from Canada - getting others signed up for our sovereignty…

And I get it that in certain parts of Canada right now are still pulling out shovels and snowblowers - a foot of snow forecasted to land by end of day in Calgary, today…as a continuation from last night…

The tools that all Canadians should be looking to grab, requires no gas nor pull start…it’s one of these, available on Amazon Prime:



Probably even same day delivery…if you got your order right now.

I talked about this a few days ago…where Poilievre dropped a video laying out the problems with our healthcare system and then talking about how we are spending $1 Billion on healthcare…better healthcare, than Canadians can get, for people we’ve asked to Leave the Country,

If you missed that piece - you can find it here with the streaming video:

Because this was put to a motion and slammed down by the NDP, BLOC and of course the liberals.

Who are these people representing because it sure’s to hell ain’t their constituents.

24, 000 Canadians died waiting for healthcare.

6 Million Canadians cannot find a doctor.

It can take up to 30 weeks (I’ve heard longer) to get into a specialist.

People from at least 3 provinces are heading to the United States for medical testing.

Meanwhile…in Canada, these costs have gone up over 1000%...

No Canadian, seeking healthcare want to see us flush another $1 Billion down the tubes on asylum seekers that we’re trying to deport.

And just to be clear here, this isn’t about Emergency Care…it’s about services that aren’t even covered for those who are paying for it…while we are actually borrowing money, at credit card rates - to pass along this debt to our grandchildren to inherit, in order to pay for this.

And while I’ve been busy over the last couple of days, if weren’t for Andrew Lawton reporting this on X…I’d have probably never seen it.

Did the legacy media even touch this?

Or are Canadians simply so disconnected that they can’t even muster a response.

It’s one thing to be liberal minded…deep down, we all still have some traditional liberal values, even if you don’t want to admit it…and it’s not like those values resemble anything like what we see for the current.

But who can look at their neighbor, taking their 8 year old into an emergency room, sitting for 15 hours, because they can’t find a doctor?

Who sat in the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton, when 3 people died, while waiting to be properly triaged, 3 days before Christmas - and thinks that this is a good idea?

Who voted for a government that hates Canadians so much, that they push Medically Assisted Homicide, while spending us deeper in debt, on asylum rejects that even their own system is laying boot to ass on?

I don’t see how this passed the BLOC.

The NDP…why even bother trying to convince them when this is what they truly support?

I’d bet half of them showed up in a keffiyeh, for this vote specifically - so they could continue to banging on the ‘Conservatives are Racists’ drums.

But with the country crumbling to the point where even Liberal MPs are questioning things, isn’t it time we…welp.

You know.

Leave a comment