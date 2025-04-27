Just one week ago, CTV News had the audacity to post a report that downplayed a grim reality — while crime rates continue to soar across the country.

Here’s the truth:

Homicide: +33%

Auto Theft: +39%

Theft over $5000: +49%

Identity Theft: +121%

Firearm Crimes: +136%

Child Sexual Abuse: +141%

Human Trafficking: +210%

Extortion: +429%

Child Pornography: +565%

And just yesterday, in Vancouver — as many have already heard — a horrific incident occurred at the hands of someone well-known to police for mental health-related interactions.

They knew he was a threat.

They did nothing.

And now, more innocent lives are shattered.

But this isn’t new, is it?

Week after week, we see stories of individuals, released on bail or early release programs, committing new crimes. Canadians have known for years that our streets are becoming more dangerous. Every Premier across the country has signed letters begging the Liberal-NDP coalition to abandon their "hug-a-thug," "catch-and-release" approach to justice.

Reality is…

In 2022 alone, 256 Canadians were murdered by criminals who had been out on early release — all while violent crime continued its upward surge.

Yet somehow, Mark Carney — the Liberals’ de facto caretaker Prime Minister — has the nerve to claim Canadians are "safe" because one person is in custody.

But we know that’s a lie.

It’s not just one individual posing a threat to 40 million Canadians — it’s the system built and protected by the Liberals. A system that prioritizes political narratives over the safety of everyday people.

No amount of media spin or government reassurance will change the reality on our streets…the carjackings, the home invasions, the violence.

As we enter the final hours before the 2025 Federal Election, while the Liberals still enjoy the favor of the media and manipulated polling, Canadians must hope, pray and vote for change.

Not just for the sake of the economy or the ballooning national debt, but for the basic safety of our communities.

Because every day that passes, we inch closer to a dangerous line: vigilantism.

I don't blame those who wish to protect their homes, their families, and their neighborhoods.

But I fear what it will look like when Canadians, feeling abandoned by their government, decide to take matters into their own hands and I believe we are inching towards this with each passing day.

Canadians Are Not Safe — And the System Is to Blame

