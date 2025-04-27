Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Chris
I think the very beginning of your post said it all:

“….Nanos poll finds….”

Just those 3 words in that CTV news article sum up the problem……we are being lied to by the media, some of us see it but many don’t.

A relative just last night said she was astonished that FB was removing “fact checkers” because, let me try and quote her “so many people rely on them, they are considered the gospel truth right?”

Our Canadian government has completely corrupted the media and the polling companies into working in unison to feed us bullshit.

I sure hope we see big change come Monday.

Priscilla Schwartz
When crime is happening the police are only 30 to 45 minutes away, or longer. If we have the ability and nerve to defend ourselves or our property, we are now quite possibly in breach of the law ourselves. Who exactly constructed this? Who was asked if this is how we want to live?

