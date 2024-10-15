In what had to be the most disgusting display of ungracious behavior by New Canadians, burning flags and chanting “Death to Canada”, in Vancouver, last week, as a continued Protest and Celebration on the 1 year anniversary of the slaying of 1400 Jewish Civilians, 52 who were CHILDREN and the taking of 251 hostages, by TERRORIST supporting people…the Samidoun, because of their links to TERRORISM and TERRORIST Organizations, was finally deemed an actual Terrorist Organization, by Minister of Public Safety - Dominic LeBlanc.

What wild hair is up the ass of these people, wanting death to the country that has imported them from war-torn and desperate situations, providing them lodging and food beyond what Canadians can afford - $140 for Hotel fees, $84 for food, PER DAY, all at the expense of taxpayers, is obscene to begin with.

But yet, we’ve tolerated this and their taking over of major roadways, buildings, university campuses.

In allowing them to do this, it’s emboldened them into thinking that it’s allowed to threaten Canadians at shopping malls during Christmas Season, attack synagogues, send mass threats to hospitals and shoot up children’s schools.

And it was only AFTER burning Canadian Flags in the streets, chanting “Death to Canada”, that the Liberals finally acted on this, however…

No matter their intolerable actions on Canadian Soil, about a war that is NOT OUR PROBLEM, they’re actually still going to be allowed to set Canadian Flags on Fire, in our streets because…the RCMP will need to cut a wide berth to afford them “Freedom of Expression”, as is laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

As the largest slap in the face that the Liberals could have delivered in this messaging, to Canadians.

Sure…RCMP can go after them if they continue to commit acts of terrorism…which they always could have done. This has absolutely NOT stopped their illegal behavior, that already goes against the Criminal Code of Canada…ya know, like the making threats and shooting up schools.

Contrast this to how actual Canadians were treated, in the Nations Capital.

Where waving the Canadian Flag - With Pride, singing O Canada, not calling for death of anybody, not shooting up anything, not threatening anybody…were deemed terrorists, had their bank accounts seized, were arrested - some of them facing jail time spanning 6 years (Coutts), for Mischief!

MISCHEIF!

I’ve done my level best to bust this all out, without profanity…but you absolutely know my blood is BOILING!

Because the absolute state of Canada right now, because of these fucking cocksuckers the Liberal Party of Canada, propped up by the NDP and BLOC, run by the most divisive, corrupt and incompetent piece of shit Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau, completely disgusts me.

And no matter how much I hate those who have invited this into Canada and to those who think that it’s fine to carry on like this, and as much as it destroys me to carry this magnitude of hate…

I still feel like I cannot hate them enough!

