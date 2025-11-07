Took on another food challenge - The Rita Burger at The Canadian Brewhouse, Harvest Hills - Calgary.
A true behemoth - six patties stacked high with all the fixings, and it even comes with a Buffalo Chicken Poutine on the side.
Huge thanks to the servers, kitchen crew, and the entire Brewhouse team for putting this feast together...absolutely awesome experience!
Canadian Brewhouse...
Rita Burger Challenge.
Nov 07, 2025
