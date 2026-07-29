Canada doesn't just have a healthcare funding problem. It may have a healthcare design problem... and if the diagnosis is wrong, no amount of money will cure the patient.

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Transcripts:

Died Waiting

Canada’s health care system is our patient today. 23,746 Canadians died in a single year waiting for a surgery or a diagnostic scan. Every province showed you the same disease this year. Last week, every one of them asked Ottawa for more money. Only one asked a different question.

Today, Canada's health care system is our patient. And before this episode is over, we'll know whether the patient is failing, or whether we've been treating the wrong illness all along.

If someone walked into an emergency room struggling to breathe, with a racing heart, and multiple organ systems beginning to fail, no doctor would look at that patient and prescribe a bandage. They would diagnose the illness. Because until you know what’s actually wrong, you can’t possibly know how to fix it. That’s the conversation Canada still hasn’t had about health care.

This week, a national survey found that 1 in 10 emergency physicians has already left emergency medicine. Half of those still practicing have reduced their hours. The researchers asked one simple question. How would you describe the state of emergency medicine in Canada? Doctor after doctor, province after province, the same word kept appearing. Broken.

Today, we’re not going to look at Canada’s health care system through the eyes of the people working inside it. We’re going to look at it through the eyes of the people depending on it. The patients. Because if you’re waiting for a family doctor, waiting in an emergency room, waiting for surgery, waiting for a diagnostic scan, none of the political arguments matter. Only one question does. Will help arrive before it’s too late?

So before we go any further, here’s a number. 23,746. Hold onto it. It isn’t a budget. It isn’t a deficit. It’s the number of Canadians who died in a single year, waiting for a surgery, or a diagnostic procedure, that didn’t come in time. Not because medicine didn’t exist. Not because doctors didn’t know what to do. Because they were still waiting for their turn.

That number comes from Freedom of Information requests, filed directly with Canada’s provinces. The researchers who compiled it believe the true number is almost certainly higher, because several provinces still don’t publicly report complete data.

Hold onto one more number. Roughly 100,000. That’s how many Canadians have died waiting for care since 2018.

Here is where the Big Picture begins. Because when politicians talk about health care, the conversation usually starts with money. More funding. More transfers. More announcements. But a doctor doesn’t diagnose a patient by asking how much money is in their wallet. They diagnose what’s making them sick. So today, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Not with slogans. Not with ideology. With evidence. Because until we understand the illness, we’re never going to prescribe the right treatment.

You will hear, and you have probably already heard, that Canada’s health care system ranks respectably against its peers. That’s not exactly a lie. It’s just not the whole story.

Every year, the Commonwealth Fund compares the health care systems of 10 high income countries. In its most recent report, Canada ranked 7th out of 10. Politically, that doesn’t sound catastrophic. It sounds respectable. Until you ask one very simple question. Respectable for who?

Because averages hide the thing patients actually care about. What happens when you need care. Break that same report into individual categories, and on the measure that matters most to someone sitting in an emergency room, or waiting months for a specialist, Canada doesn’t rank 7th. Canada ranks last. Dead last, of the 10 countries measured.

Only 1 in 4 Canadians can get a same day or next day appointment with a doctor or nurse. A decade ago, that number was nearly 1 in 2. Among Canadians over the age of 65, nearly 600,000 don’t have a regular family physician at all, the worst result of any of the 10 countries in the study.

So the next time someone tells you Canada ranks 7th, finish the sentence. Canada ranks 7th overall, while providing the slowest access to care of any of its wealthy peers measured. That isn’t a contradiction. It’s a warning. Because health care doesn’t exist to produce an impressive average. It exists to treat people. And if the system works beautifully right up until the moment you actually need it, does it really work?

Someone is going to tell you the answer is obvious. Spend more money. It’s the simplest answer. It’s also the easiest one to test. So let’s test it.

Canada already spends somewhere between 11.3 and 12.4 percent of our entire economy on health care, well above the average of the wealthy countries we compare ourselves to. In real terms, that’s $9,626 for every Canadian, every year, mostly through your taxes.

Compare that to Australia. The country the Commonwealth Fund just ranked as the single best performing health system on earth, of all 10. Australia spends 11.1 percent of its economy on health care. Less than we do. Not more. Less money. Better outcomes. Better access. Better performance.

Which raises an uncomfortable question. If spending more automatically fixed health care, why is the country spending less, producing better results?

Last week, Canada’s premiers gathered in Prince Edward Island for the Council of the Federation. Health care sat at the centre of that meeting. Not because they’d discovered a new model. Not because they’d agreed on sweeping reforms. Because they were asking Ottawa for more money. More predictable money. More flexible money. More of it.

They warned about what they called a fiscal cliff. Several major federal funding agreements, covering mental health, addictions, home and community care, and drugs for rare diseases, are scheduled to start expiring as early as March of 2027. They argued those agreements must be renewed. They also demanded the Canada Health Transfer keep growing by at least 5 percent every year after the current agreement expires in March of 2028. Otherwise, that annual increase falls to 3 percent. New Brunswick’s premier, Susan Holt, put the underlying math plainly. Ottawa’s actual share of the country’s total health care bill has fallen to 21 percent, far below the 50-50 partnership provinces have wanted for years. Back in 2021, premiers were united behind a demand for 35 percent. Five years later, the number moved the wrong direction.

None of those concerns are imaginary. Health care is becoming more expensive. Canada’s population is aging. Medical technology costs more. Demand keeps rising. Those are real pressures. But notice what almost every proposed solution had in common. More funding. More transfers. More federal dollars. Very little discussion of why Australia spends less and still finishes first. Very little discussion of why Canada finishes last for timely access. Very little discussion of the structure of the system itself.

Imagine taking your car back to the mechanic every six months. Every visit costs more than the last. The bills keep getting larger. But the engine still won’t start reliably. At some point, you stop asking how much the repair costs, and start asking whether anyone has actually found the problem. That’s where Canada is today. Remarkably good at debating how to fund the system. Remarkably reluctant to ask whether the system itself still makes sense.

Let’s leave the reports, the conferences, the talking points, and walk across the country. Because if this were one province’s problem, you could blame one premier, and move on. It isn’t. It stretches from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Start in British Columbia. Five years ago, Shelby Barr lost the hearing in one ear. Today she’s waiting for a cochlear implant. The wait for that surgery in British Columbia is now approximately 5 years. She was told, plainly, that if she wants it sooner, she should consider leaving the country. More than 700,000 British Columbians don’t have a family doctor at all, and British Columbians now face some of the longest specialist waits anywhere in Canada, up to 10 months for conditions the system itself classifies as non urgent.

Move east. Ontario. In 5 years, the average wait just to be assessed by a physician after arriving at an emergency department has climbed roughly 67 percent. Last year alone, 1 in every 5 Ontario hospitals with an emergency department temporarily closed those doors at least once, almost always in a rural community, almost always because there weren’t enough staff left to keep them open.

Quebec. The surgical waiting list is approaching 150,000 people. The province’s own health minister has acknowledged his promised targets, for surgery waits and emergency room waits both, aren’t being met.

Manitoba. Rural emergency departments closed 1,828 times in a single year, more than 80,000 hours without emergency care. Three communities lost their emergency rooms permanently.

Saskatchewan, where closures have become so common the province now posts an update twice a day, just so residents know which emergency rooms are even open.

Nova Scotia, where the average wait to be connected with a family doctor now exceeds 4 years, and more than 160,000 people are sitting on that list. New Brunswick, next door, where that same wait runs 12 to 36 months, in a province that already has one of the lowest physician to population ratios in the country.

And Prince Edward Island, where this month, the only emergency department serving one rural community closed its doors for the third time.

British Columbia. Ontario. Quebec. Manitoba. Saskatchewan. Nova Scotia. New Brunswick. Prince Edward Island. Different governments. Different parties. Different budgets. The symptoms are almost identical. Long waits. Staff shortages. Emergency room closures. Patients without family doctors. Eight provinces. One diagnosis. This isn’t a provincial problem. It’s a Canadian one.

And that’s what made last week’s meeting of Canada’s premiers so remarkable. The same symptoms, in every province, under every kind of government, and the conversation was almost entirely about one thing. More funding. At some point, you have to ask a different question. What if the problem isn’t simply how much money we’re spending, but how the system itself is designed?

Only one province has decided to test that question.

This Friday, July 31, Alberta begins something no other province in Canada currently has in law. Albertans will be able to pay out of pocket, without first obtaining a physician’s referral, to book an X-ray, an ultrasound, a CT scan, or an MRI, at participating private clinics. Premier Danielle Smith announced the change this week, as Bill 29, which received royal assent back in May, officially comes into force.

We checked whether that claim actually holds up, because it’s an easy one to overstate. Quebec allows a limited version of self-referral, but even there, an on-site physician still has to review the request and issue the order before it happens, so it isn’t truly referral-free. Ontario doesn’t allow private-pay medically necessary imaging at all. British Columbia has private clinics that inconsistently allow self-referral, with no real framework behind it, and no public coverage either way, referral or not. Alberta is the first province to put a genuine no-referral system into law.

Let’s slow down on what that law actually does, because both supporters and critics have a habit of exaggerating it. This is not private health care replacing the public system. It is not private hospitals. It is not private emergency rooms. It is not private family physicians. It isn’t even private surgery. It’s diagnostic imaging. That’s it. And there are guardrails. If your doctor orders the scan, nothing changes, it’s still publicly funded, and still prioritized ahead of anyone paying privately. If someone pays for their own scan and it turns up cancer, or another serious illness, Alberta says it will reimburse the patient at the public rate, within a year.

It isn’t as revolutionary as it sounds, either. More than 130 privately operated, radiologist run clinics already perform over 60 percent of Alberta’s diagnostic imaging. Private payment, with a physician’s referral, has existed here for decades. The only real change beginning this week is who’s allowed to walk through the front door.

Go back to the number we opened with. 23,746 Canadians, dead in a single year, waiting for surgery, or a diagnostic procedure. A diagnostic procedure. Not everyone waiting for one of those scans had cancer. Some didn’t. But some did. And for those patients, time wasn’t just inconvenient. Time was everything. That’s the calculation Alberta is making. Not that every scan saves a life. That diagnosing disease earlier may give some patients a chance they otherwise never would have had.

Whether that bet succeeds, only time will tell. But one thing is already true. While every other province spent last week asking Ottawa for more money, Alberta became the first to ask a different question. What if the first step toward fixing the system is changing how patients enter it?

Step back from Alberta for a moment. Because whether you agree with this policy or not, it raises a bigger question. When Canada allows competition to actually exist, what usually happens?

Leave health care entirely. Go back to 1993. Not hospitals. Not doctors. Liquor. Alberta owned 202 government liquor stores. On September 2, the government announced it was getting out of the business. Two days later, the first store closed. By Christmas, two thirds of them were gone. By early March, every government liquor store had disappeared. Six months, start to finish.

Twenty years later, those 202 government stores had become nearly 2,000 privately owned ones. Product selection went from 2,200 items to more than 19,000. By 2018, 64 percent of Albertans lived within a kilometre of a liquor store. In Ontario, where the government still runs the whole show through the LCBO, that number was 26 percent. Same country. Different model. Different outcome.

Come back to health care, and look at the part of the system government never actually took over. Dentistry. Today, 96 percent of Canadian dental practices are accepting new patients, and more than half can offer an appointment within a week, or a month. There isn’t a national waiting list. If one clinic is full, another competes for your business.

Compare that to family medicine, where only 1 in 4 Canadians can get a same day or next day appointment. The comparison isn’t really public versus private, because most family physicians already run private clinics. They hire their own staff, pay their own rent, run their own business. The difference is who they’re allowed to bill, and whether the patient has another option. One system responds to demand. The other asks demand to wait.

You can see the same pattern outside health care altogether. Private school enrollment has grown for two consecutive years across Canada. In Toronto, private schools report unprecedented demand heading into this September, and parents consistently cite the same reason. Overcrowded public classrooms. They’re not making an ideological statement. They’re making a practical one. Their child needs a desk. If one system can’t provide it, families look somewhere else.

Liquor. Dentistry. Education. Different industries, different rules, the same human behaviour. When Canadians are offered another path around a waiting line, many of them take it. Not because they oppose the public system. Because they’re trying to solve the problem sitting in front of them.

Here’s the Big Picture.

23,746 Canadians died in a single year, waiting for care this country had already promised them. Nearly 100,000 have died waiting since 2018. Not because medicine didn’t exist. Not because doctors didn’t know what to do. Because the system couldn’t get them there in time.

Across Canada, the symptoms all looked different. British Columbia waited. Ontario closed emergency rooms. Quebec’s surgical line kept growing. Manitoba lost emergency departments. Saskatchewan tracked closures like a weather report. Atlantic Canadians waited years for family doctors. Different provinces. Different governments. The same patient.

And yet, when Canada’s premiers met last week, almost every prescription sounded the same. More funding. More transfers. More money. Only one province asked a different question. Not, how do we spend more? But, how do we get patients into the system sooner?

Will Alberta’s answer work? Nobody knows yet. Medicine doesn’t work that way. Every new treatment has to be tested. Measured. Adjusted. Sometimes abandoned. Sometimes expanded. But no doctor keeps prescribing the same treatment after watching the patient get worse, year after year.

That was the diagnosis we set out to make tonight. Canada’s health care system isn’t failing because we’ve run out of money. It’s failing because we may have been treating the wrong illness all along. And until we’re willing to diagnose the system, instead of simply funding it, the patient shouldn’t expect a different outcome.

And now, you see the Big Picture.

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