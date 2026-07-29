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Toonlydoo's avatar
Toonlydoo
6h

100000 babies aborted every year.

100000 people MAID'd since it was legalized in 2016.

It is NOT about CARE.

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RTomlinsonNADL's avatar
RTomlinsonNADL
11h

More MAiD!

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