Statistics Canada says the March 2026 inflation spike - the largest monthly gasoline increase on record - is caused by the war in the Middle East.

What they didn't headline is that if they removed gasoline from that number and Canada's inflation is still 2.2%.

The war explains zero point two percentage points.

The other two point two was already here.

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

Leave a comment