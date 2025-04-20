Grab a drink…this is a long one and it’s Saturday…

We are witnessing an unprecedented erosion of our democratic institutions, fueled by a trifecta of domestic corruption, foreign interference, and alarming national security lapses.​..while the Legacy Media continues to Promote the greatest attack on Canada - The Liberal Party of Canada.

A Complicit Media Machinery

Our taxpayer-funded media outlets, have completely abandoned journalistic integrity, morphing into propaganda arms for the Liberal Party, promises of more funding by the Liberals - defunding by the Conservatives. They disseminate narratives that label concerned citizens as unpatriotic, diverting attention from the real issues plaguing our nation.​

These people are engaged in hit-pieces against the federal and provincial conservatives on Abortion - which is absolutely not a topic anybody is talking about, Poilievre not signing an NDA for Security Clearance - that he already has - barring the New and Improved Trudeau version on Foreign Interference…and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi continuing to coin his “Punching Down” comments in regards to Premier Smith’s and the UCP legislation to protect parental rights and not allow children to be mutilated nor take chemicals which will alter them forever - to protect people who are gender confused or who’ve been peer-pressured into believing that God put them in the wrong body.

Even Carney came out in statements to say that while he believes there are only 2 sexes, he’ll be forcing Alberta to do away with protective legislation - approved by Albertans!

And the Taxpayer funded Nanos polling seemingly only wants to have Liberals included in their polling - CTV promoting messages that Conservatives are either Not Canadians, or as some sort of Fringe Minority - (where have we seen this before) while the statistics on crime show clearly that the Liberals, through their ‘Catch and Release’ & ‘Hug A Thug’ legislation have created:

Statistics show that there has been an increase in:

Homicide: 33%

Auto Theft: 39%

Theft over $5000: 49%

Identity Theft: 121%

Firearm Crimes: 136%

Child Sexual Abuse: 141%

Human Trafficking: 210%

Extortion: 429%

Child Pornography: 565%

And this doesn’t even address the 50K Canadians Lives, lost to overdose following the Liberals promoting “Safe Injection Sites”, “No Charges for Possession of Illicit Narcotics” and “Taxpayer Funded Supply (Safe Supply)”.

Nor does it touch where the police in the GTA made recommendations to “Leave your car keys by your door”, so that criminals wouldn’t go through a full home invasion to steal your car…

Nor how Toronto Police Association continue to Scorch the Liberals on the abysmal failure of their nonsensical policies:

Foreign Interference: A Silent Invasion

Reports have surfaced detailing how foreign entities, notably from China, have infiltrated our political landscape. One egregious example involves a Liberal candidate who advocated for the kidnapping of a political opponent, a transgression that was astonishingly overlooked by party leadership.

This, brought to light during the Election cycle…where it took the candidate to step down because Mark Carney - de facto caretaker Prime Minister - absolved him of a clear threat to our democracy and ignoring the Criminal Code of Canada…because he apologized?

We still have no idea:

How Many Canadians are on an Abduction for Cash List - by China;

How Much Bounty is being offered for Canadians on Canadian Soil, by China;

How many Chinese Police Stations - of which have ALSO been funded by Taxpayer Money, still exist in Canada.

Moreover, Chinese-backed influence campaigns have been detected on social media platforms, aiming to sway public opinion and undermine our electoral process.​

Adding in…Taxpayers funded 2 “we investigated ourselves and found that we did nothing wrong” investigations by Special Rapporteur and - Trudeau’s Uncle Dave Johnston, and Liberal Friendly Justice Marie-Josée Hogue…who both reassured Canadians - after 2 years of investigation - that there was not only “Nothing to see here” - but that “Misinformation” is the bigger of the concerns.

National Security: A System in Disarray

Our national security apparatus is failing us. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has reported significant breaches, including the unauthorized transfer of sensitive information to foreign entities. A notable case involves scientists at the National Microbiology Laboratory who were found to have undisclosed ties to Chinese institutions, compromising our biosecurity.

9 Members of the Liberal Caucus/Cabinet - have been named - as they are guilty of gross negligence if not being complicit in the collapse of our National Security:

Furthermore, our cyber defenses are woefully inadequate. The Auditor General's report highlights that Canada lacks the necessary tools and coordination to combat cybercrime effectively, leaving us vulnerable to attacks from hostile nations. ​

This convergence of media complicity, foreign meddling, and security failures represents a dire threat to our nation's sovereignty and democratic integrity.

Advanced polling has begun.

Carney is still trying to lay out his mandate through excessive and being even more reckless with spending than Trudeau…

The Political Debates are clad in buffoonery…closing down conversations on the Number One issue Plaguing Canada - Immigration…

Shutting down the Media Scrum - Following the English Debate, citing Security Concerns…where the security concerns were having Independent Media being able to hold our future PM wannabe’s feet to the fire in their own question period…

From my being looped into conversations with political support and affiliation…I can tell you that all of the above is only the tip of the iceberg.

Doesn’t get to the depth of reporting that you can find through Sam Cooper and Andy Lee - especially on the Chinese hijacking of our democracy…

And while we’ve watched corruption stealing elections in other countries where political opponents have been Charged with Criminal Offenses and barred from running for Presidency - under the guise of Protecting Democracy through trumped up charges (don’t get me started on Trump) - watching the world burn:

We want to believe that this couldn’t happen in Canada…

Only, it is…

And we’re all on the hook for paying the tab on this!

