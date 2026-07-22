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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
10h

Idiotic govmt and controlled demolition of the country and people....sad, very sad. Just bought today gallons of RAW milk in WA state, excellent quality. In Canada it is easier to get fentanyl than raw milk. That says it all about the nature of the control and govmt in Canada.

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Yes its me's avatar
Yes its me
2h

It makes me so sad for my kids and grandkids...

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