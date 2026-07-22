50% Tariffs.

$5.86 in Grocery Savings.

Millions of Hectares of Boreal Burn…while we’re spending $35 Billion to Capture Carbon.

Transcripts:

The Kitchen Is Burning

Inflation cooled to two point eight percent. That headline saves the average family about six dollars a month, on groceries that are twenty seven percent higher than five years ago. The same day, Washington hit Canada with a fifty percent tariff on twenty billion dollars of goods. And in the background, literally, over nine hundred wildfires have burned three million hectares, while Canada commits thirty five billion dollars to a carbon capture facility that won’t exist until twenty thirty two, on prevention spending of about forty million dollars a year.

Donald Trump just smacked Canada with a 50% tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian products.

And while Canadians are watching tariffs climb, factories slow down, and another trade dispute unfold, our political leaders appear to be living in entirely different worlds. But we’ll come back to them.

Because yesterday, Canada received some supposedly good economic news. The inflation rate dropped. The headlines told Canadians that inflation had cooled. And technically, it did.

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell from 3.2% in May to 2.8% in June. Consumer prices also declined 0.4% from the previous month, driven largely by a 10.2% drop in gasoline prices.

That is the headline. Here is what the headline does not mean. It does not mean your groceries became 2.8% cheaper. It does not mean prices returned to where they were last year. And it certainly does not mean they returned to where they were five years ago.

It means prices are still rising compared with last year, just a little more slowly than they were rising the month before. The monthly consumer price index declined by 0.4%. Not 4%. Not 1%. Not even half of 1%. Point four of one percent.

Now. Recently, I made a trip over to Superstore and saw Kraft Dinner on sale. Just short of $2 for one box. The box looks roughly the same as it did a few years ago, but there is less food inside it. Shrinkflation took care of that. And the last time I remember seeing Kraft Dinner advertised as an actual sale, it was 88 cents. That was five or six years ago.

But the national media is gathered around a monthly 0.4% decline in consumer prices that many Canadians will never notice at the checkout.

And this is where we need to be fair. Grocery stores do not keep every dollar you hand them. They pay suppliers, employees, transportation costs, utilities, rent, taxes, spoilage, theft, and everything else required to move that box from a factory onto the shelf. Loblaw reported that its food retail gross margin was flat in its most recent quarterly results. But none of that changes what the family standing at the cash register experiences. That family does not shop in percentages. It shops in dollars.

Canada’s Food Price Report estimates that a family of four will spend approximately $17,572 on food this year. That works out to roughly $1,464 every month.

So let’s take that celebrated 0.4% monthly decline and apply it to the household grocery budget. Point four percent of $1,464 is $5.86. Assuming the full decline showed up in your groceries, which it did not, you would save less than six dollars in an entire month.

That is the celebration. Prices cooled in June enough for the average family to theoretically afford about three additional sale priced boxes of macaroni.

And that is the problem with the way inflation is reported. Economists measure the speed at which prices are changing. Families live with the height those prices have already reached.

Imagine climbing a mountain for five straight years. Your mouth is parched. Your belt is tighter. You are exhausted. Your legs are burning. And somebody standing safely at the bottom shouts up to congratulate you, because the hill just became slightly less steep. You are still on the mountain. You are still climbing. And nothing you have already given to this is coming back.

Food prices in Canada are estimated to be about 27% higher than they were five years ago. And maybe that’s true. But standing in the grocery aisle, it sure feels like a whole lot more. Five or six years ago, a box of Kraft Dinner on sale was around 88 cents. Today, that same sale price is pushing two dollars. The box hasn’t gotten any bigger.

So when economists tell Canadians that food prices have risen by 27%, a lot of families are looking at their grocery carts and wondering what they’re talking about. It feels like every trip to the checkout costs another fifty dollars.

And throughout all of this, your mortgage did not reset. Your rent did not retreat. Your property taxes did not apologize. Your insurance company did not send back a cheque. And that box of macaroni did not suddenly return to 88 cents. The rate of inflation cooled. The cost of living did not.

And on the very same day Canadians were being encouraged to celebrate a statistical improvement worth less than six dollars on a monthly food budget, the United States announced 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion in Canadian goods.

Wine. Cement. Furniture. Clothing. Hockey equipment. And other products that support Canadian workers, factories, and communities.

The tariffs are scheduled to take effect in 30 days, and unlike the inflation headline, there is nothing theoretical about what happens when Canadian products become 50% more expensive in their largest export market. Orders get cancelled. Production gets reduced. Hours get cut. Investments get delayed. And eventually, people lose jobs.

So while one set of headlines tells Canadians they may have theoretically saved enough money for three additional boxes of macaroni, another tells thousands of Canadian workers that the market their jobs depend upon is about to become 50% more expensive.

That is not an economic recovery. That is a country celebrating the thermometer, while the kitchen is burning.

But this is not just a metaphor. This is the literal state of Canada right now.

More than 900 wildfires have burned across the country, scorching approximately 3 million hectares of land. That is 7.4 million acres. To put that into perspective, Canada has already watched an area larger than 62 independent nations disappear into smoke. An area larger than Belgium. Larger than Armenia. Millions of hectares of forest burned. Communities evacuated. Homes lost. Highways closed. Smoke travelling thousands of kilometres across provincial borders and into the United States.

And while all of that is happening, Canada is celebrating carbon capture agreements worth billions of dollars. Billions committed to capturing emissions from facilities that have not yet produced them, while millions of hectares of one of the largest natural carbon sinks on Earth are burning in real time. We are spending billions building machines and pipelines to capture carbon, while watching the forests that have been capturing it for centuries disappear into smoke.

There is an old saying. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Applied to Canada’s burning boreal forest, here is what that ounce of prevention actually looks like.

The federal government committed up to $285 million over five years to its Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative. That entire amount is spread across community prevention and mitigation, research, innovation, Indigenous fire knowledge, and a national wildfire resilience consortium. Within that, roughly $150 million was identified specifically for prevention, mitigation, and the expansion of FireSmart activities. Then there is another $57 million over five years for Indigenous FireSmart programming.

Add those together, and the federal government’s clearly identified prevention and mitigation funding comes to a little over $200 million, spread across five years. About $40 million per year. For the entire country. A country containing more than 360 million hectares of forest. A country that has already watched roughly 3 million hectares burn this season alone.

Now compare that with the money committed after the flames have already started. More than $300 million for aerial firefighting capacity. Another $256 million for firefighting equipment, vehicles, pumps, hoses, communications systems, and avionics upgrades. All of that equipment is necessary. But those are the pounds of cure. They are the resources we deploy once the forest is already burning. And that is before the evacuation costs, the military deployments, the emergency shelters, the destroyed homes, the insurance claims, the lost timber, the closed highways, the health costs from smoke, and the cost of rebuilding a community after the fire has passed through it.

Canada is willing to spend heavily fighting fires. We are willing to spend billions capturing carbon after it has been produced. But when it comes to preventing the forests themselves from burning, the amount becomes remarkably small. Around $40 million per year in clearly identifiable federal prevention and mitigation funding, to protect one of the largest forest systems on Earth. That works out to pennies per forested hectare.

And here’s the number that actually puts it in perspective. Canada’s own Pathways carbon capture project, the one meant to start pulling emissions out of the air sometime after 2032, now carries a total price tag of $35 billion, for a facility that will capture, at best, 10 to 12 megatonnes of carbon dioxide a year, once it’s finally built. $35 billion is close to a thousand years of this country’s entire annual wildfire prevention budget.

Now put the forest itself next to that facility. Canada’s boreal forest, at full health, pulls roughly one third of a tonne of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere per hectare every year. Apply that rate to the 3 million hectares that burned this season, and that comes out to almost exactly 1 megatonne of carbon dioxide a year. Gone. Not reduced. Gone, the moment it burned. Pathways, once built, could replace about a month’s worth of what these 3 million hectares used to do naturally, every year, at no cost to anyone.

But here’s the part that actually matters. Even if Pathways were fully built and running today, at full capacity, it would not have stopped a single one of this year’s fires. It would not have cleared one cubic foot of the smoke that sat over Ontario for a week. Carbon capture pulls emissions out of a smokestack at an industrial facility. It does nothing, at any scale, for a fire already burning in a forest four provinces away. Building another carbon pipeline does not put those trees back, and it never would have kept them standing in the first place.

Now. Let’s talk about what these new tariffs are actually about. Last week, President Trump publicly complained that Canada wasn’t properly managing its forests and that wildfire smoke was drifting into the United States. But those comments are not what these tariffs are built on. The legal justification released by the White House says something very different. It says Canada discriminates against American products. Cars. Alcohol. And especially dairy.

That brings us to a system that most Canadians have heard of, but very few have ever really examined. Supply management. Canada’s dairy supply management system wasn’t created to deal with Trump. It was built during the 1960s and 1970s to stabilize prices, production, and farm incomes. It protects Canadian dairy farmers from foreign competition through production quotas and high import barriers. Supporters say it provides stability. Critics call it a protected cartel. Either way, production is limited, imports are restricted, and prices are administered through the system.

That may have made sense in another era. But today, Canada has approximately 2.2 million people relying on food banks every month. Roughly 33% of them are children. Hundreds of thousands of Canadian kids standing in line for food, while one of the country’s most protected industries has become one of the central trade disputes with our largest trading partner.

Now. Here’s the Big Picture.

Canada is on fire. Not as a figure of speech, as a fact. 3 million hectares of it, an area bigger than Belgium, gone this season alone. Tariffs are up, 50%, the steepest of this entire fight, on $20 billion of the goods this country actually makes. Thousands of jobs are now sitting on that number. Billions in GDP are sitting on that number. And the government’s own economic win this week worked out to $5.86 a month, on groceries that already cost 27% more than they did five years ago.

In the middle of all of it, this country is spending $35 billion on a carbon capture facility that won’t exist for another six years and will never undo the carbon this year’s fires already put into the air, or bring back the timber those 3 million hectares used to hold. $35 billion for that. $40 million a year for the prevention that might have kept some of it from burning in the first place. Closer to a thousand times more spent capturing carbon after the fact than spent stopping the fire before it starts.

And underneath all of it sits a dairy system built in the 1960s, still standing exactly as it was, now cited by name in a 50% tariff, while 2.2 million Canadians, a third of them children, line up at a food bank every single month.

And the most frustrating part in all of this is that there are still people proudly standing with their elbows up. Because they have an extra three boxes of macaroni in their grocery cart.

And now, you see the Big Picture.