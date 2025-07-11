Mark Carney is getting more hammered than Bob Villa’s left thumb, in his opening as Prime Minister of Canada…

And it really is seemingly following my original posting on this stating that we’d downgraded from a Part-Time Drama Teacher, in Trudeau, to having Eastern Canada Elect PMMC to lead our country.

Because after posting a greater deficit than had Former Finance Minister - Chrystia Freeland Quit (from this ministerial post)…

We find out that deep cuts would be made - as in a swift kick to the PSAC - with upto a 15% cut to Public Service positions…

At the partial expense of setting a pallet of cash on fire by giving it to the corrupt country of Moldova, for Climate and Gender Equality…

Following dropping his drawers on Cancelling the DST, just to be able to still sit at the big people table with the Trump Admin:

While on Holidays at an undisclosed location…

Trump just laid the boots to whatever unblemished scrotum Canada has left, with 35% tariffs on products sent to the US.

SHABLAM!

And all of this with a promise to hike them by the same amount that retaliatory tariffs from Mark would bring.

Rightfully prompting a response from Conservative MPs, like MRG:

It really wouldn’t have mattered who won the last federal election…

The Trudeau Liberals set Canada in a downward spiral where there was nothing but pain ahead…but this gambit by failing Carney couldn’t have actually gone any worse.

And at this point…

All we able to do is mock others for their “Elbows Up” schtick, while things progressively worse.

Buckle Up, friends.

Things are about to get even more serious for us.

