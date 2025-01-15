It took some time between searching for available venues and then finding something that I could wrap into my budget…Holy Smokes, it can be easy to rack up a large bill on these type things, but…

I managed to get this all done…kinda.

Let me explain…because this is kind of important.

For Events and because I’ve been hacked and email spammed…I had to make this a registration event, with a cost…this keeps the bots and spammers away…as well as keeps me inside of the seating and venue capacity, for Event Insurance and Liquor Permit.

Cost of the event, for attending will be $5.

But…with that $5, your first beverage and food will be included.

I’ll have some sodas and waters available(free)…but will also have beer and wine on the venue(cash bar)…after all, it is a party right?

Due to limited availability on this short notice and wanting to have this in my Ward…I’ve selected the Dalhousie Community Association but am not limiting guests to Ward 4, exclusively. I’ve got friends from across the city and even a few out of towners that will be joining.

So…If you’d like to join in on a night with some amazing people, incredibly short speeches and build help me build some momentum into getting a seat at city hall…please get registered at →Here

And…because I’ll need a few helping hands…if you’d like to volunteer for registrations, serving beverages, loading/unloading…please email me directly - sheldon@sheldon4ward4.ca

Click on the drop-down for registration and fill it out.

If you are not in the area or are unavailable to attend events…supporting me through Donations would be AMAZING and greatly appreciated - scroll down to the bottom of the page and for donations click this for details:

Come one.

Come all!

And Bring make sure to bring a Friend!

