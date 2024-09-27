Hey Calgary Folk…

Taco Tuesday is sooooooooo 2019…or something.

And if you find yourself in need of something to do, especially if you are heading to the UCP AGM in November, it’d be good to see you down at the Cowtown Showdown - UCP Board of Director Debates.

You can come by and listen to all of the candidates from across the Province contend for 8 positions: VP Membership, VP Governance and Policy, CFO, and one director for each of the 5 regions: Northern, Edmonton, Central, Calgary, Southern.

Get to know about the people you’ll be voting for.

&

While I’d personally intended to run for the Calgary Regional Director…I’ll instead be on stage to give an introduction to Brad LaForge, who will unfortunately not be able to attend in person.

Tickets are $12 for UCP Members and can be purchased →Here.

Come for the popcorn and stay for the Debates!

Leave a comment