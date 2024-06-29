I gotta say…Calgary Lougheed really sets the bar high for all other UCP CAs.

And in the true spirit of Calgary, they’re not holding back on their Stampede Breakfast.

YEE HAW!

This year, it will be held on Thursday, July 4th, 9am-11am and they’ll have a few more MLAs in the mix.

In addition to Eric Bouchard, there will be Myles McDougall, who you may have met at either the Calgary Event or the Edmonton Event, with Martyupnorth, Andy Lee, Vitamin Dee, he was at both…as well as MLAs Rebecca Schultz and Tanya Fir, will be boot stomp’n at the event.

They’ve also let leak that Premier Smith will be making a cameo appearance…so, if you haven’t had an opportunity to meet up with her in person…THIS would be a great opportunity to do giver yer best whirl.

If there was ever a time to get out and meet with some of our UCP MLAs, kick your boots on, have a Stampede Breakie…this is the event you’re going to want to check out.

But wait…there’s more!

They’re going to also have some games for the kiddies, bouncy castles (because, that ought to frighten the lefties away), a petting zoo and wouldn’t be complete without some LIVE Music.

Traditional Cowboy Breakfast in play and all will be hosted by Darrell Komic, President of the UCP Calgary-Lougheed CA, at the Fresh and Local Market - see email footer for the link to the market…

And if you can help out the association to show how amazing of a job they are doing and to make sure that they can keep on elevating the community and hosting these conversations, please click →HERE, to make a donation.

