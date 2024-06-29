I gotta say…Calgary Lougheed really sets the bar high for all other UCP CAs.
And in the true spirit of Calgary, they’re not holding back on their Stampede Breakfast.
YEE HAW!
This year, it will be held on Thursday, July 4th, 9am-11am and they’ll have a few more MLAs in the mix.
In addition to Eric Bouchard, there will be Myles McDougall, who you may have met at either the Calgary Event or the Edmonton Event, with Martyupnorth, Andy Lee, Vitamin Dee, he was at both…as well as MLAs Rebecca Schultz and Tanya Fir, will be boot stomp’n at the event.
They’ve also let leak that Premier Smith will be making a cameo appearance…so, if you haven’t had an opportunity to meet up with her in person…THIS would be a great opportunity to do giver yer best whirl.
If there was ever a time to get out and meet with some of our UCP MLAs, kick your boots on, have a Stampede Breakie…this is the event you’re going to want to check out.
But wait…there’s more!
They’re going to also have some games for the kiddies, bouncy castles (because, that ought to frighten the lefties away), a petting zoo and wouldn’t be complete without some LIVE Music.
Traditional Cowboy Breakfast in play and all will be hosted by Darrell Komic, President of the UCP Calgary-Lougheed CA, at the Fresh and Local Market - see email footer for the link to the market…
And if you can help out the association to show how amazing of a job they are doing and to make sure that they can keep on elevating the community and hosting these conversations, please click →HERE, to make a donation.
Danielle Smith danced around making any observation whatsoever on the Injection of Truth event at the speech she gave in Lethbridge to the UCP party membership just days ago. So far she has chosen to leave the field wide open to Rachel Notley and other NDP members to condemn the June 17 event. As Dr. William Makis made clear, the NDP has also been defending the charged and convicted pedophiles that are given protection by the AHS and Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons. The ACPS protects the medical licenses of convicted AHS-approved pedophiles while the ACPS regularly deplatforms conscientious medical doctors who acted to protect their patients from the lethal and injurious effects of the gene-modifying jabs. Premier Smith's backing of "free choice" when it comes to the toxic injections breaks down because that free choice is based on the "safe and effective" verdict of Jason Kenney and the disinformation quacks in the provincial NDP and federal Liberals. See Dr. Makis's explanation at
https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-7fb?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1385328&post_id=146028018&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=jn12i&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email