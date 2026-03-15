This one ought to make you hostile.

Because what’s happening at Calgary’s Fairview School isn’t a misunderstanding or an overcorrection by a well-meaning administrator.

It’s Pure Racism dressed up as inclusion and a whole lot of Canadians are done pretending otherwise.

Think back to the last time your kid’s school sent a note home explaining why “Merry Christmas” had been scrubbed from the winter concert program.

Maybe you got that letter.

Maybe you didn’t.

But a whole lot of Canadian parents did and were told it was in the name of inclusion.

Now there’s a leaked email out of Fairview School in Calgary, making the rounds. And it turns out inclusion has a new address.

During Ramadan, the school’s cafeteria and lunchroom were designated no-food zones at lunch. Fasting students get to use those spaces undisturbed.

Non-fasting students - meaning the majority of the school - are told to go find somewhere else to eat.

For the entire lunch hour.

Every day.

For a month.

The thread covering this pulled 6 million views in a matter of days.

Six million people aren’t overreacting. Six million people recognized something.

Calgary’s Muslim population sits at approximately 7.4% according to the 2021 census…and yes, with the mass, unsustainable immigration that has poured into Alberta over the last few years, concentrated heavily between Edmonton and Calgary, that number is likely higher now. Call it 10%, generously. One in ten students.

Premier Smith has already pointed out that roughly 35% of students in Alberta classrooms are non-English speaking. So maybe we’re potentially talking about one in three children, depending on the school and the district.

But even at the high end of that range - the majority of students at Fairview are being displaced from the main shared eating space so that a minority of fasting students can use it undisturbed while everyone else scatters to find a corner to eat their lunch.

The cafeteria doesn’t belong to the students who are fasting.

It belongs to all of them.

It was built with by generations of our tax dollars.

And it was taken away from most of our children without so much as a conversation with parents.

Here’s why this blew up so fast and why the anger behind those 6 million views is completely legitimate.

Schools have spent years carefully, deliberately neutralizing Christian references in public spaces. Nativity plays, gone. “Merry Christmas” replaced with “Happy Holidays.” Teachers coached to strip anything that might signal the institution was built around one cultural tradition. All of it justified under the banner of secular neutrality.

You cannot spend a decade flattening one tradition in the name of secular neutrality and then turn around and restructure the physical school day around a different religion’s calendar.

Pick a lane.

Because from where parents and grandparents are sitting, this doesn’t look like pluralism. It looks like a different set of winners and a new set of losers and the only thing that changed is which group is being accommodated.

This isn’t the first time we’ve watched this play out.

We saw it with Affirmative Action in the 90s…the first version of the argument that certain groups needed to be placed ahead of others in order to correct imbalance.

We watched it transition into DEI frameworks in the workplace.

We watched it extend into gender ideology in schools, where basic biological reality became a policy casualty in the name of inclusion.

Every single iteration has followed the same arc.

Take a principle that sounds reasonable on the surface - fairness, equity, inclusion - and apply it so selectively and so aggressively that it collapses the very foundation it claimed to be building.

Meritocracy gutted.

Equal treatment replaced with priority treatment based on identity.

And anyone who raises their hand to ask why gets handed a label designed to end the conversation.

The problem is that the conversation doesn’t end. It just goes underground and comes back angrier.

Every one of these incidents…the scrubbed Christmas concerts, the DEI hiring frameworks, the cafeteria cleared for one group while everyone else figures it out, lands in the same place in people’s minds.

It lands on the five immigration questions sitting at the front of Premier Smith’s October referendum.

Because when ordinary Albertans - parents, grandparents, taxpayers - watch their kids get shuffled out of a room their own tax dollars paid for, in a country that told them everyone would be treated equally and then get called racists for having a problem with it - exactly what do they think will happen?

And all Albertans and Canadians - whether they support separatism or not - will start asking bigger questions.

Questions like: who is this country actually being built for?

And the answer coming back to them, more clearly every week, is - not us.

That’s not a fringe sentiment.

Not Racism.

Not a far-right talking point.

It’s exactly what happens when people watch the rules get applied in one direction, year after year, and are told to sit down and accept it.

They won’t.

Equal treatment used to mean everyone was treated the same.

It still should.

And the moment we decided that some groups needed to be made more equal than others - in our workplaces, in our hiring halls, and now in our children’s cafeterias - we stopped building a society and started building a resentment that no policy paper is going to paper over.

Albertans are paying attention.

And in October, they’ll have somewhere to put it.

Your going to want to share this with your friends, family and community - because where there is smoke, there is fire…and that fire still has the federal government dousing it with gasoline.

Putting an end to this before it becomes an issue in all schools isn’t something you can sit back and wait for…it’s something you need to be involved in, if only by forwarding this along

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