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Darwin Graff's avatar
Darwin Graff
9h

Hard to believe these people are called educators. Designate a regular school room to put the fasters in and leave the CAFETERIA(a place of food) to the masses. Logic and reasoning were the first casualties of a pandemic it seems.

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Inmates have the keys's avatar
Inmates have the keys
9h

Absolutely unacceptable, this from a public school board that claims it is secular, enough is enough. Take all this shite out of the public system. THE INSANE HYPOCISY AND DOUBLED STANDARD IS NOT LOST ON Canadians. How many different cultures religions have immigrated and NOT ONE EXPECTED OR RECEIVED SPECIAL TREATMENT. Education is submerged in meta marxist ideology. And I DONT WANT THE ANTI DEMOCRACY IDEOLOGY IN MY COUNTRY

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