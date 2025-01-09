Unfortunately, for all Calgary homeowners, the stay request has failed and the blanket rezoning bylaw will continue to be in effect.

Yesterday, Justice Michael Lema delivered his decision saying the City of Calgary was empowered to enact the citywide rezoning bylaw, procedurally fair in doing so and that councilors were open to being swayed in either direction by the information that was provided during 12 day public hearing.

Lema did point out that the decision would be a ballot box decision, if Calgarians decide to make it an “Election Issue” - Ballot Box.

Problem with this is…

It was never an Election Issue to begin with as ZERO councilors had used this in their platform to become elected.

This would have been the time for it to be a ballot box issue, or at least be pushed into a plebiscite, given that fluoridation and daylight savings were already questions for Calgarians during the last municipal election…but it wasn’t.

And of the 30(ish)% of people who were seemingly supportive of Blanket Rezoning, for various reasons, not one person showed up to say, “I’d like a developer to buy my neighbors house and put up a multiplex that will eclipse my property, reduce my privacy, take up available parking on my block, tax the already crumbling infrastructure of the city - water and power - to drive the value of the investment into my home down”.

NOT ONE!

Instead…these were students clamoring for affordable housing, which they will not get…

And developers who’d stated that this would provide benefit to the city, which it will not…

Certainly not the majority represented at the hearing.

Where decisions like this shakes the confidence of all constituents towards their elected officials…rightfully so.

Because unless this does become an Election Issue, and until a new council can work to see if this can be repealed by majority…communities will feel the pain of these developments; homeowners crossing their fingers that this doesn’t happen with one of their neighboring houses; those who are already caught in this quagmire, will watch as the value of their property shrinks away.

The City of Calgary has failed Calgarians.

Yet Again!

Names in support of Blanket Rezoning:

You might want to ask if they Truly Represent you and your community on City Council.

