The Calgary Greenline boondoggle, explained in a way even the Reddit Crew, the hateful eight city councilors and the least popular mayor in Calgary's history should understand:

Imagine walking into McDonald's and ordering a 10-piece McNugget "Extra Value" Meal for $19.

Before you receive your meal, though, you’re informed that instead of 10 nuggets, you’ll only get 2. The large fries have been downgraded to half of a small, and instead of a large soda, you’ll receive a dixie cup.

To top it off, instead of paying the original $19, the cost has now risen to $21.

So, you’re getting just 1/5th of the size, along with an increase in what you have to pay.

You wouldn’t accept this—and that’s precisely why we don’t support Nenshi’s Legacy Shamble under the current City Council!