A couple weeks ago - Mid April(ish), the Calgary City Council started knocking around the idea of having “Permanent Residence” vote in the up and coming municipal elections.

And you’d probably think…why wouldn’t permanent residence be able to already vote in municipal elections…until you’d come to realize that “permanent residence” is an innuendo that means “Resident” but doesn’t actually mean Canadian Citizen.

And not something that Calgary as a whole wants to see. Even if any of the city councilors thought this was a good idea, they would have used it in their election platforms…and consequently been thrown out of the election by downvotes as well as being asked to leave the city, to never return.

To the best of my knowledge…until you are a citizen of any country, you are not allowed to vote in any of their political elections and this is definitely for preservation of culture (which already seems to be swirling the bowl in Canada), as well as to ensure that people who are committed to building and living in their communities are properly represented by others of the same.

This isn’t a question of racism…because I don’t think that anybody actually cares where somebody has immigrated from, despite what Prime Minister Blackface would have you believe.

We’ve all immigrated from someplace.

Canada was under a 2 mile sheet of ice…we didn’t actually evolve into a species here…I digress.

Now…before this goes to far…MLA and Minister of Municipal Affairs stepped in - by way of Twitter/X - with the following statement:

And all of the world seemed right again…for the moment.

And then Today…City Council dropped this bomb again, took a vote, which ended up as a 9-6 victory for the idea of…

ADVOCATING for the idea of allowing Non-Citizens to vote in Municipal Elections.

Now…that doesn’t actually mean that it WILL happen…and it doesn’t mean that City Council CAN change Municipal Election rules, without authorization from the Province…but!

Do you remember how this whole LGBTQ2IA+LMNOP movement started?

LGBT…and then Q and then 2 and then…whatever.

And it started off with just a recognition of the idea…which seemed harmless enough, kind of like “Advocating” for an idea.

And now we have battles in cities and towns over rainbow flags, rainbow painted sidewalks, pronouns, parades…and more letters to the group than even they can agree on…SOGI being taught in schools and people screaming that children that are too young to vote, join the army or buy a deck of smokes, should be able to dictate what gender they are - whether biology agrees or not and that they should be able to take life altering drugs and permanently mutilate their bodies at the expense of taxpayers…while we are in a Healthcare Crisis.

And if you don’t support it…you are the bad guy.

And when the province speaks up about it…they have singer-songwriters like Tegan and Sara (yeah, I don’t know who they are either), speaking up at the Juno Awards (yeah, I don’t know what that is either), about how terrible Alberta is.

Even former actress and now actor - Elliot Page, just recently stepped into the arena…without most likely being able to point out Calgary or Alberta on a Map of North America, despite being at a Calgary Expo…to shout us down as well:

Pffffffffft!

Anyways…

How do you think this New Vote by City Council will work out…with Council Advocating for “Permanent Residence” being allowed to vote in Municipal Elections?

Or…let me ask you this another way…If you disagree with this idea and only want Canadian Citizens being to be able to Vote in Canadian Elections…

How do you feel about being called a Racist again, for the next year and a half before the next election?

Because this is EXACTLY what’s going to happen when these people start to whip this into the next Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Frenzy!

Broom the 9…close these clown show ideas down…and let’s get back to focusing on trying to rebuild Canada from the Progressive Ashes at our feet!

