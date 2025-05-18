It’s not like legacy media would report on the Motion being brought out of the Executive Committee and into Calgary City Hall for discussion.

Nope.

It’s a good thing we have groups of citizens keeping eyes on the haps, calling in and getting the digs on what is going on.

This lack of transparency is what I’m running against as Councillor…because this kind of thing happens more than most know about and a lot more than people have time to follow.

Democracy dies in Darkness…

And we’re now about to see it die silently.

The motion put forward by Councillor Walcott - to silence dissent under the guise of protecting truth will be brought to Calgary City Council - on May 27th. This after having only bumped it from Committee less than 2 weeks ago.

Our infrastructure crumbling…

Roads in a state of disrepair…

Crime still increasing - especially now with the warmer weather…

And our municipal councillors think that dealing with speech they don’t like in City Council is more of a priority. It really is shameful.

But what is more concerning are the questions about this that I’d raised here…

The links I talked about in the video can be found here:

Links:

1. The Motion: https://pub-calgary.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=325596…

2. My thoughts on this: https://x.com/YakkStack/status/1922380855953256955…

3. Document to submit if you want to speak at City Council on this that MUST BE SUBMITTED BY May 20th: https://forms.calgary.ca/content/forms/af/public/public/public-submission-to-city-clerks.html…

And because everybody should be aware and looped into a conversation, I’ve reached out to another independent candidate, Marina Ortman, to open up a discussion via Zoom Town Hall.

I’ll be posting the link for the Zoom Town Hall, tomorrow around 11:30 and I’m inviting everybody to hop into the conversation.

If this motion can even make it to light of day in Conservative Calgary…no city is safe.

So, if you want to be in on the discussion…

See what we can do…

Keep eyes for 11:30 am tomorrow morning and hop onto the call at Noon.

Hope to see you there!

