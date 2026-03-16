When I ran for city council last year, I knocked on a lot of doors, attended a lot of events and chatted with a lot of people.

And I heard the same thing over and over from small business owners, homeowners and renters across this city.

Property taxes have doubled since the Nenshi era.

Downtown got gutted by anti-oil policy, the commercial tax base collapsed and the burden got shifted straight onto the people who could least afford it. Calgarians who’d done everything right - bought homes, built businesses, stayed put - were getting squeezed harder every single year.

Flash forward to now and let’s talk about what Calgary City Hall is spending your money on instead.

$7.5 million to move a shoe memorial.

HOW?

How in the [insert your own expletive here] can it cost more than $50 to move shoes that should be thrown in the trash to begin with?

This is offensive and insulting. There’s not more than a few hundo in shoes here.

Moving past that…the city just patted themselves on the back for a New Program…where they’re spending $33 million for Indigenous non-market housing - “free” units that will cost the city in maintenance and operations indefinitely, with no sunset clause and no measurable outcome attached.

And we’re at $40 million and climbing. During an affordability crisis. While 100,000 Canadians have lost their jobs so far this year.

Let’s go through it.

The $7.5 million is for moving the red plastic shoes - the “Every Child Matters” memorial that has sat at City Hall since the 2021 Kamloops announcement - to a new location at what used to be Fort Calgary. Except Fort Calgary doesn’t exist anymore. The city renamed it “The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland.” That rename cost money too. The shoe relocation to the new “Wandering Spirit” memorial site costs $7.5 million of yours.

To move shoes.

Seven. And a half. Million. Dollars.

No. I’m not going to let this go!

NOW...another $33 million.

Details →HERE

Calgary is committing $33 million through property taxes - your property taxes - to fund Indigenous-led non-market housing.

The city calls it supporting underserved communities.

It’s more like more funding being bled into people who don’t pay taxes with taxpayer money.

And…this is a RACIST Program that duplicates funding to the First Nations, off of the backs of municipal property owners - that goes against the Charter of Rights and Freedoms - Section 15 - Equality Rights from the Charter of Rights and Freedoms - specifically:



15. (1) Every individual is EQUAL before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability.

We talked about equality yesterday…and what a complete farce this word has even become in Canada.

Moving on…

Every dollar that goes in is a dollar that never comes back out.

And this is landing on a city where property taxes already doubled.

Where small businesses are closing because they can’t absorb the commercial tax load.

Where renters are being squeezed out because demand keeps outpacing supply - driven partly by immigration levels the federal government refuses to pause even with youth unemployment sitting at 14.1%.

The University of Calgary student council came to me during my campaign asking about student housing and some groups demanding free air conditioning.

I never responded because I’d have to be honest…and it was better for me to crapshoot biting my lip than would have been to answer.

There is no free.

Free to you means a bill to someone else.

When governments promise free housing, free services and free infrastructure without a revenue model to sustain it - the bill lands on taxpayers.

Always.

And the taxpayers in this city have already been handed enough bills.

I hope none of these people demanding FREE were economics majors…that’d just be a complete indictment of the University of Calgary at large.

Now…Zoom out from Calgary for a second.

Canada’s federal debt is now $70,000 per person.

Every Canadian - including every child born today - enters the world owing $70,000 before they draw their second breath.

Debt servicing costs the federal government $1 billion per week.

Not hospitals.

Not roads.

Not housing.

Interest.

On past spending, $41 every month from every working Canadian - just to service the interest on decisions already made.

We have 24 million net contributors in a country of 40 million people carrying that load. And the answer from Ottawa and from city halls across Canada is to add more permanent spending commitments with no accountability attached.

Here’s the question Calgary’s council owes taxpayers a straight answer on...

What is the measurable outcome for $40 million?

Not the intention.

Not the symbolism.

Not the political statement.

The measurable, auditable, time-bound outcome.

How many people housed?

How long?

At what ongoing cost?

What happens when the money runs out?

What the exit looks like?

Because if the answer is “there is no exit” - that’s not a housing policy. That’s a permanent transfer with no performance requirement attached, funded by people who are already being crushed.

Almost All Calgarians told me the same when I was campaigning - Calgary Needs Change.

Welp…looks like we pooped our collective pants and opted to change our shirts.

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