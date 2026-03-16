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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
12h

The city spending money like it grows on trees, talk about an absolute kick in the nuts to the taxpayer,, maybe I’m wrong but is Nenshi still running the city? I already know the answer, but I’m gonna ask it anyway, is there no accountability anymore?

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
11h

Show me the bodies that these shoes represent.

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