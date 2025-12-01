Bullshit Meter...
App
Several tools are being employed to coach us on what we are supposed to think and the direction of where we should be heading.
Make no mistake...these are psyops. While the information may be somewhat accurate (albeit misguided), if marketing and psychological warfare are being employed to deliver this...would you trust the final message?
Working on a thing...just want your input.
How do we seperate the wheat from the chaff?
And listen guys...I work with a small team of volunteers on this and it may result in a paid app...a few bucks per month so you can do this, isn’t asking a lot, is it?
I would be prepared to throw a few bucks at this. Especially as I am the intelligence officer for the Black Hat Gang. I was also glad to meet you in person at the UCP board election line up
It's actually pretty easy to detect BS now after years of practice...if it comes out if the mouth of (especially MSM globally) or is written by a Liberal/Democrat/NDP/Labour Party, it is BS.