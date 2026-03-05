Earlier this week I laid out the quiet demographic cliff staring down the Canada Pension Plan - a Ponzi Scheme collapsing in real time. A pension board so leveraged it’s basically a hedge fund with extra steps, betting against the very seniors it’s supposed to protect. Before that, the federal debt mountain. The one being stacked on the backs of ordinary Canadians - debt so obscene it should have people storming Parliament if not just taking to the streets with pitchforks.

I keep writing these pieces because the picture only gets clearer when you stack the frames together...

And this week’s frame is a complete masterpiece of misplaced priorities.

Mark Carney just strutted back from India, with diplomatic smiles, camera flashes and Chest-thumping about “new partnerships” and “economic opportunity.” At one point he bragged - actually bragged - about Canadian pension funds deploying $100 billion into India.

Proof, he said, of Canada’s “confidence” in their future.

$100 billion.

Impressive optics except the projected trade flowing back to Canada is only $2.7 billion.

Which is even worse negotiations than even Trudeau made on his India Junket. Trudeau came back with empty hands, but not stacked on debt…and of course, more vibrant images:

For Canadians watching grocery bills explode, rents hit escape velocity and national debt spiral past any reasonable definition of sustainable - that 37-to-1 “return” lands like a sledgehammer to the ballsack.

Sadly, it doesn’t stop there...

We’re already watching something deeply wrong unfold at home. Seniors - the people who built this country - wait months for basic scans. Hospital hallways are geriatric holding cells. Family doctors are disappearing faster than federal accountability. Meanwhile Ottawa has carved out $1 billion for healthcare services for people who don’t qualify to immigrate here and are literally scheduled for deportation.

Read that again.

Your grandmother is rotting on a waitlist while we fund treatment for people we’re planning to remove from the country…which, all by itself should have sparked a national reckoning.

Welp...there’s more.

Buried in Carney’s India roadshow was another announcement worth a long, hard look. The University of Toronto is handing out up to $100 million in scholarships for Indian students to study in Canada.

Picture what that message sends to a Canadian kid who clawed through high school, that has to pay off their own student debt and is now trying to build something resembling a life. The Liberals are borrowing against our collective future to fully fund the educations of foreign nationals who will compete directly with those same kids for jobs. Canadian graduates spend a decade paying off their own degrees, while their tax dollars will simultaneously subsidize their direct competition.

Aaaaaand...Canadian Youth issues don’t end there.

By mid-career they’ll inherit a pension system buckling under demographic reality, a healthcare system where landing a family doctor feels like winning a lottery and federal debt servicing that is consuming over $1 billion a week - money that builds nothing, fixes nothing and leaves nothing behind.

Then they hit the job market, here’s where it gets particularly infuriating.

DEI.

DEI isn’t a side policy anymore - it’s the operating system. Jobs that used to go to the best qualified now run through ideological and racist frameworks first. If you’re young, white, male or some combination of the above, you’re starting further back in the line than your parents were.

Not because of anything you did.

Because of what you are.

Remember when teenagers stacked retail shifts and waited tables to build work history?

Those entry rungs are disappearing too.

The LMIA process - originally designed as a temporary shortage filler - has ballooned into a mechanism for importing labour at scale. Youth unemployment is spiking to where one in five young Canadians can’t find work.

An entire generation is standing at the door to the workforce watching opportunities get shipped in from elsewhere.

Recapping…

Canadian youth are being asked to take on their own debt to get the credential;

Then navigate a hiring framework that explicitly deprioritizes them;

Then compete against people whose credentials were fully funded by the country they’re both now trying to work in;

Then spend their careers servicing a federal debt built by the same government running all of the above;

While they fund healthcare for deportees watching as their grandparents wait for scans.

Any single one of those policies is a worth a throwdown.

Compiled together and the civil war we’ll see raging in Canada will be young against old.

Any society that isn’t working to protect its children and their futures isn’t a society worth building.

And that’s exactly where we’ve landed.

Which is exactly why more Albertans are asking, every single day, whether the country doing this to their kids is one worth staying in.

